Homeless camp removed from NCDOT property in Asheville: 35 tents cleared out along I-240; no shelter available, critics claim

From Staff Reports

North Carolina DOT crews and police arrived Dec. 9 morning to a property to clean up and clear out the remains of a homeless camp near I-240 and the Haywood Street Congregation in Asheville, according to Asheville television station WLOS (News 13).

On Dec. 6, city officials told News 13 those living in the camp, located on state highway property, would be forced to leave by the end of the week.

Crews arrived at the homeless camp to find tents, mattresses, sleeping bags and other belongings, observers noted. It was all removed.

The encampment, which was clearly visible to those driving east on I-240 toward downtown — or on Patton Avenue headed into downtown. The camp had been there for about three weeks.

Asheville police officers who were at the NCDOT camp-clearing effort appeared to be trying to help those gathering their belongings from the site.

“Leaders with the church said they knew the clearing was coming, but they didn’t know when exactly,” News 13 reported. “Some people tried to get their stuff before it was picked up by excavators and thrown in a dump truck.”

APD officers reportedly told News 13 that they had had no major complaints about the camp until someone reached out to complain about repeat fires and trash piling up.

On Dec. 8, nonprofit BeLoved Asheville posted photos saying that those living in the camp were being displaced in “28 (degree) weather with no shelter.”

Earlier in the second week of December, Homeward Bound told Asheville televison station WLOS (News 13) thst they were reaching out to the residents inside the camp.

The organization has been working with local individuals in need of housing assistance.

One woman, who spoke with News 13, said Homeward Bound told her it could be 18 months before a unit is available to rent.