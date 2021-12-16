Arboretum’s Winter Lights show to run through Jan. 1

From Staff Reports

The popular Winter Lights show — open from 6. to 7 nightly – will continue through Jan. 1 at the N.C. Arboretum in West Asheville.

Winter Lights has returned to a walk-through experience this year, “will a million lights shining throughout the Arboretum’s gardens,” a press release stated.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was changed to a drive-through-only experience.

“Guests can explore and enjoy vibrant displays, hear live music and enjoy hot cocoa from the Cocoa Shack, while surrounded by the festive lights and sounds of the holidays.

“Winter lights is the Arboretum’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and she has become a must-see holiday tradition in Western North Carolina,” the release noted. “This year’s theme is ‘Forest and Garden Whimsey.’”

Beginning Nov. 17, the Arboretum’s regular visitating hours were shortened to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winter hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. will resume Jan. 2, when Winter Lights ends.

“As always, incoming gates will close one hour prior to closing time,” the release statted.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate, or online at ncwinterlights.com - Asheville, NC.