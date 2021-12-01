Going rogue: 'Be armed, be dangerous, be moral,' Cawthorn says after Rittenhouse verdict

From Staff Reports





Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, celebrated the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on Nov. 19 on social media with colorful comments that have triggered outrage from some opponents.

In an Instagram story on his account, Cawthorn said, “Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends. You have a right to defend yourselves; be armed, be dangerous and be moral.”

In the same story, Cawthorn placed a text box that offered Rittenhouse an internship:

“Kyle: If you want an internship, reach out to me.”

Cawthorn has been an outspoken proponent of gun rights.

Meanwhile, in a Nov. 19 story on Cawthorn’s celebration of Rittenhouse’s acquittal, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) noted that, “in a one-on-one interview with News 13 in April 2021, Cawthorn addressed his take on the current state of gun control in the United States.”

News 13 quoted Cawthorn as saying, in April, the following:

“We need to absolutely lessen a lot of the restrictions we have on our Second Amendment rights in this country. We need to make it easier for law abiding citizens to be able to acquire firearms. We need to make it easier for them to carry those firearms.”

Further, the TV station noted, “Earlier this year, in February, Cawthorn was questioned at the Asheville Regional Airport about trying to go through security with a Glock 9 mm handgun in his carry-on bag.”

Following is the statement Cawthorn’s office released in July on the matter:

“Five months ago, while boarding a flight, Rep. Cawthorn erroneously stowed a firearm in his carry-on (that often doubles as a range bag) instead of his checked bag. The firearm was secured, and unchambered. Rep. Cawthorn endeavors to always follow TSA guidelines, and quickly rectified this situation before boarding his flight.”







