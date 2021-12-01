‘Biased’ tweets trigger call for firing of county equity officer — Local FOP says new hire abhors police; commissioners stay mum

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Based on copies he has of what he terms highly “biased” tweets against law enforcement by Rachel Edens, the new Buncombe County equity and human rights officer, local Fraternal Order of Police President Rondell Lance asked the county Board of Commissioners on Nov. 16 to request her resignation and, if that is not forthcoming, to terminate her employment immediately. Lance requested the action during the public comment portion of the meeting, during which the commissioners are not allowed to speak. As to whether he has heard any response from the commissioners, Lance told the Daily Planet in a Nov. 21 telephone interview, “I think first they did not know why I was there. I think they were kind of taken back with what I presented. I started out talking about bad teachers… I gave the commissioners copies of all the tweets. “I haven’t heard from any of them,” but, he added, “I’ve heard — through the ‘grapevine’ — that some of them have had concerns about her (Edens’) tweets. I would think all of them would have concerns about someone” in her position condemning law enforcement in general. Meanwhile, the Asheville Citizen Times, in a story that appeared in print on Nov. 21, noted, “But county officials backed Edens, who posted the tweet before her hriging for the new position Nov. 1. Buncombe spokesperson Lillian Govus said Lance’s comments ‘only further demonstrate why it’s so critical that, as an organization, as a service-provider and as a community, we authentially engage in racial equity work.” Further, the ACT stated that “County Manager Avril Pinder did not respond to requests for comment. Edens works under Assistant County Manager D.K. Wesley, who reports to Pinder.” Also, the ACT reported that its Nov. 18 email sent to Edens “generated an automatic reply, saying she was out of the office with limited access to the email.” The Daily Planet called and left a phone message — and emailed —Edens seeking to get her side of the story regarding the tweets on Nov. 23, but instead received — within an hour — an email response from Govus. Govus’ email response to the Daily Planet regarding questions about Edens’ tweets is as follows: “Comments like those shared Tuesday night (Nov. 16) only further demonstrate why it’s so critical that as an organization, as a service provider, and as a community we authentically engage in racial equity work. Even before a pandemic heightened disparate health outcomes for our BIPOC community, racism was identified as a public health and safety crisis. Buncombe County is committed to making progress toward real racial equity, and with Rachel Edens as our Chief Equity & Human Rights Officer, we can do that work.” In its story, the ACT added, “The FOP website says it has 250 members. They work in Buncombe, Henderson and Yancey counties, according to Lance. While the FOP is not a union, it acts in many ways as one.” After the aforementioned reporting was summarized by a reporter in the Daily Planet interview with Lance, the FOP president replied, “Joel Burgess (the reporter who wrote the ACT story) did a ‘hit piece.’ He didn’t put the worst of her tweets in the paper. He put the mildest tweets in the Citizen Times. “He (Burgess) was taking up for her Edens). He’s not a news reporter — he’s with Antifa. He never contacted me for my view on it.” Earlier in the Daily Planet interview, Lance said, “As FOP president, when members have concerns, they come to us to address them. I was approached by a deputy from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office — who is also a member of our FOP — and was told (by him) that the men and the women of the Sheriff’s Office were concerned about the hiring of Rachel Edens” because of biased tweets they had obtained. “He (the deputy) sent me copies of her (Eden’s) tweets. I told him I was taken aback by the statements that were made in the tweets — and that we needed to address this and bring it to the attention of the county commissioners and the public, as to her views on law enforcement. “So we discussed this as an (FOP) executive board — and at two of our meetings. Everybody was in agreement that this needed to be addressed. Some more tweets came in and they (members of the BCSO) brought them to me. “So I decided I’d go to the Board of Commissioners meeting to address the concerns of the deputies. On my way to the meeting, I said — onle last time — “So this is what the men and women of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office want addressed?” — and they said ‘Yes!’ They said they didn’t feel comfortable with someone in her position being openly biased against law enforcement. Lance added, “So we’re asking for her to be asked for her resignation — or for her to be terminated.” He told the Daily Planet his dismissal request of Edens is based on “the statements that she made concerning law enforcement — and that ‘they killed a black person every day’ — were outlandish. “That doesn’t change anything — it’s not about black and white, it’s about someone being biased against law enforcement. “Because of the nature of her job as equity manager, how can you be so negative and distorted about a group of people — men and women in law enforcement? “Here’s a person to help set policy, for the employees and for the community, and to issue directives to go by, and you’re telling the community that these men and women who are hired to protect you ... that they’re bad ... That they’d just out to kill people, especially minorities. She said, ‘There are no good cops. They’re bad people. Don’t trust them. Watch them. They’re bad. They kill people every day.’ “Is that the message that Buncombe County wants to send out to the community?” What’s more, Lance said, “When it’s all based on lies (Eden’s tweets), that’s a problem, too.” As for any expectations he might have for a positive response to his request for Edens’ firing from the commissioners, Lance told the Daily Planet, “No, I would be surprised if that was to happen. Because they push the ‘national narrative,’ regardless of the danger is gives to the community. The ‘national narrative’ is: ‘Police are bad people and out to hurt you.’ I’d be very shocked and surprised if they were to do something” on his request. However, the local FOP president added, “I did hear that she (Edens) did take her Twitter page down.” Lance said his biggest hope is that residents of Buncome County will “send an email to every commissioner and t0 the county manager…. that’s what gets them nervous. This is not right to have someone in this position, when she is so against law enforcement.” (He suggested visiting www.buncombecounty.org and clicking on “all” for sending an email supporting Edens’ dismissal to the commissioners and county manager.)

