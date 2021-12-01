Asheville holiday parade rolls, again

From Staff Reports

Asheville’s 75th Annual Holiday Parade rolled, marched and danced through downtown for about two hours on Nov. 20.

The parade featured nearly 100 entries, including marching bands, dance and cheer squads, nonprofits and businesses.

This year’s parade theme was “Celebrating 75 Years of Memories and Magic.” The event was produced by the Asheville Downtown Association in partnership with the City of Asheville.

The main parade route proceeded along Biltmore Avenue between Charlotte Street and Patton Avenue, and along Patton Avenue between Biltmore and South French Broad. The parade’s official performance stop was located at the corner of Biltmore and Patton avenues.

Parade entries for this year include decorated floats, adoptable pets from area rescue organizations, an Honored Veterans float sponsored by Deerfield, performances, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus, presented by the N.C. Arboretum’s Winter Lights.

Additionally, essential workers were honored with a Hometown Heroes float, sponsored by Kiss Country and Star 104.3.