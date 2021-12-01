Cawthorn says he can have more impact by running in District 13

Twitter From Staff Reports WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R- Hendersonville and representing North Carolina’s 11th District, announced Nov. 11 that he will run for the newly drawn 13th Congressional District in North Carolina, which includes a substantial portion of his current district in Western North Carolina. “Congressman Cawthorn detailed his decision in a video message Thursday evening,” according to a press release, dated Nov. 11 and sent by his office to the Daily Planet. While noting that a downloadable copy of the video is available for viewing on the internet, Cawthorn’s press spokesman Luke Ball noted that “a rough transcript from the video,” quoting Cawthorn, is as follows: “North Carolinians don’t settle for the status quo. We defy it. We made history together last year when you sent me to Washington to shake up the Swamp and fight for you. “The Tarheel state put the Establishment on its heels. It’s in our blood to do tough things, to stray outside our comfort zone and guide the pen of history. We were first in flight, first in freedom, and together, we will put America First for generations to come. “Our state is growing and changing rapidly. We now have a brand-new congressional district, and as it stands, the new lines have split my constituents. My house is almost directly on the line of separation for the 13th and the 14th Congressional districts, and now half of the counties in the new district are counties I currently represent. “My people are split, and I am forced to make a very, difficult decision. “Ultimately, I have to answer this question: what choice would enable me to make the greatest impact on the affairs of our state and our nation, so that our children and grandchildren can inherit the best version of America we can possibly give them? “After consulting my family, my constituents, and with prayerful consideration, the answer is clear. “I believe we have a unique opportunity to increase conservative leadership from North Carolina. I have every confidence in the world that regardless of where I run, the 14th congressional district will send a patriotic fighter to D.C. “Knowing the political realities of the 13th district, I am afraid that another establishment ‘go-along-to-get-along’ Republican would prevail there. I will not let that happen. I will be running for congress in the 13th congressional district. “Friends I want to make something extraordinarily clear: You elected a fighter, and I have fought day and night to defend our values in a town that despises principled and fearless representation. “This move is not an abandonment — in fact quite the opposite. It is a move to take more ground for constitutional conservatism. “In my heart I represent North Carolina as a whole — not some arbitrary line that some politician drew this cycle. “This was not an easy decision. Whichever path I choose, I am losing friends, neighbors and constituents. “But this decision was not flippant or based on personal preferences in the slightest. “It is a tactical move to ensure North Carolina’s conservative fighting spirit is strengthened. Thank you,” Cawthorn said, in concluding his video message. The Daily Planet sought comment from Cawthorn’s office on Nov. 23, but did not receive a reply by the newspaper’s 11 a.m. Nov. 24 press deadline.