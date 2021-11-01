‘This is how God works!’ lieutenant governor says

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it After a fiery introduction, state Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson — a conservative who is facing calls to to resign following critical comments he recently made about the LBGTQ+ community (calling teachings about it “filth”) — stepped up to the lectern to speak and was greeted with a thunderous standng ovation and cheers from the 150 attendees of a Buncombe County GOP $100-a-plate fundraiser Oct. 15 at Crowne Plaza Expo Center in West Asheville. Master of ceremonies Hal Weatherman’s introduction just had ended with the admonition to “continue to support the fighters we have here in North Carolina and, come next November, we’re going to keep North Carolina ‘red’ ... If you don’t now how God works, that’s how God works!” With a broad grin, Robinson waited for the cheering to subside before he responded — with a ‘play’ on Weatherman’s words — “He (God) is the reason why, when folks shoot arrows at me, they bounce right off! “I want to make it plain right now — I’m not the one being attacked. I’m not. They’re attacking His (God’s) Authority. They’re attacking His Word and His Truth. And they’re attacking me” for following his Christian teachings as the state’s lieutenant governor. Robinson, who spoke for an hour, asserted, “WRAL (a Raleigh-based television station) doesn’t like me so much. Guess what? I don’t care. I don’t like them either. I think there’s a problem, when folks sit on the left-hand side, they must have to have earplugs” to ignore reality. “So let me say this once again, this the United States of America. It is a constitutional Republic. We live by a rule of law known as the U.S. Constitution. As an elected official, I’m sworn to uphold the Constitution. If it cost me my life, I will protect your constitutional rights.” In a reference to the criticism he has received for his remarks on LGBTQ+ teachings, Robinson triggered an eruption of cheers from the gathering when he said, “But here it is. I’m not going to sit still if you put pornographic materials in our schools. “This whole thing started — I know exactly where it started from. It’s about all of us. It’s about a disposition of what is right, not what is on the right. “So you have that fellow down in Charlotte — I won’t mention his name — so that he can get more friends and followers on Facebook for his failed election bid. So he shall remain nameless. He is calling for my resignation.” At that point, Robinson noted that Gov. Roy Cooper (a Democrat) — “by the way — (also) is calling for my resignation. He does not do his job ... because of ‘politics.’” (Robinson is a Republican.) “Not Gov. Cooper, the guy down in Charlotte, the attorney general (Josh Stein) — none of them is talking about the pornography in our schools. “You know, I plan to see Gov. Cooper next month (in November) … And to his face, I’m going to say: ‘I know you don’t like me, but you’re supposed to be following law of this nation. … Maybe you need to get with our attorney general at the national level and then you can say how child pornography got into our schools.’” Further, Robinson asserted, “These people think because I have deeply held religious beliefs that I can’t be fair in my job. “But these people have deeply held political beliefs — to shut down your church and small business.” In a jab at the state attorney general, Robinson said, “Josh Stein — he was silent as a church mouse when Raleigh was on fire (from riots during the pandemic) … You see you how this whole thing works. This whole thing stinks of hypocrisy. “We spend half of our state budget on education — and the education bureaucracy is failing at its primary mission. They talk about ‘equity, equity, equity’ and ‘equality, equality, equality’… When are they going to talk about ‘education?’” Mimicking a lisp, Robinson performed what was intended as an imitation of Stein complaining about the lieutenant governor “talking about soccer moms and these dads … And these school boards are teaching people to hate this country!” The attendees responded with laughter. Robinson then asked, rhetorically, “When has the governor spoken up about the rash of violence that has occurred in our country” and many other instances of leftist outrages that never have been addressed? “The governor has turned a blind eye, along with Josh Stein — they turn their backs on what’s wrong with this state.” In contrast, Robinson said, “My beliefs are to fix what’s wrong with this state,” regardless of political party affiliations. “Again, because of the attorney general’s political beliefs, he’s as silent as a church mouse” on a range of issues, including changes to the school curriculum. In another characterization of Stein with a lisp, the lieutenant governor portrayed the attorney general as saying, “That’s really not part of our curriculum.” He then reiterated that a large part of the problem is “the fact that these politicans, because of their political beliefs,” refuse to address issues needing to be handled. Further, he said, “It’s also about something else — and that something else is called ‘religious liberty.’” At that, the gathering erupted into more applause and cheering. “I’m not going to be quiet,” Robinson noted. “I’m going” to get louder. “this guy (reporter) at WRAL said, ‘Eventually, you’re going to stop being the lieutenant governor.’” Robinson told the West Asheville gathering that he appeared to have shockd the WRAL reporter when he responded, “‘Listen, here — at some point, I’m going to continue to being lieutenant governor and, eventually, the governor!’” After a pause, the lieutenant governor added that he told the reporter, “‘And regardless of everthing, I’ll always be a Christian.’” Further, he said, “If you do” take off the identify as a Christian, then anything goes — and that that is what is happening in Raleigh. “To all the people out there who despise me, I’d say, ‘You don’t know me.’ You don’t get to make the decision where my soul goes. “That’s why I don’t judge people’s souls. I certainly can” judge people’s actions, though. “How can you call for me to resign when you wouldn’t sign a bill to save babies from abortion” Robinson asked, rhetorically. “Let’s get down to brass tacks — they’re not trying to silence me, they’re trying to silence you! They weren’t trying to silence Donald Trump, they were trying to silence you!” The audience once again erupted with cheers and applause. “It’s going to take a whole lot more than a bunch of trucked-in screaming weirdos to get me to resign,” Robinson vowed. The lieutenant governor then listed three — what termed —“truths” as follows: • “There is pornography in our schools.” • “I’m not going to be intimidated by anyone.” • “People of this country are tired. We’re tired ... of being browbeat, getting up every day and going to work, and trying to follow the rules and, at every turn, we get kicked in the teeth.” At that point, he added, “We’re tired of getting our pocket picked at the medical level. We’re tired of seeing funny things happen with out votes. “People keep asking if Joe Biden won” in last November’s general election for the U.S. presidency. To that, Robinson said, “The question is: How did he win? The bigger question is: How we can prevent it from happening again?” Robinson, an African-American who was born and raised in poor conditions but worked his way to success, then pointed out, “Something that discouraged me about the Republican Party years ago… Nobody wanted to stand up and fight. I’m here to say, ‘We’re here to fight!’ We will mount up with the wings of eagles! “The reason this nation stands together today is because of the Republican Party. “The reason Jim Crow was smashed is because of the Republican Party! “Guys, you’ve to be emboldened, strong and fight the good fight. Don’t back down!” His strong baritone voice rising ever louder, the lieutenant governor urged (as the crowd cheered), “Not today, Satan — not ever!” At his final words, the audience erupted into a massive standing ovation, as Robinson smiled and used a towel to wipe the sweat from his face resulting from his lively oratory. As he finished, the night’s other main speaker, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, approached the lieutenant governor at the lectern and said a prayer for Robinson and for his safety, and enthused that Robinson “will be the next governor of North Carolina!” triggering yet another standing ovation from the audience.

