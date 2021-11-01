‘Patriotic fervor’ shows ‘we are the ones who have the power,’ Cawthorn says

Twitter From Staff Reports Following a red-hot speech by state Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn began his nearly hourlong talk at an Oct. 15 Buncombe County GOP fundraiser by noting that “I spend about 90 percent of my time fighting for the people of my district. “My other 10 percent, I speak to people of my generation about socialism,” said Cawthorn, 26, and America’s youngest congressman. He then asserted, “I have found that this patriotic fervor I feel in this room — it reminds me that we are the ones who have the power!” triggering cheers from the audience. “I feel it’s time for a healthy dose of American civil disobedience!” Cawthorn urged. Cawthorn aded, “We saw that with the pilots of Southwest Airlines — and they were furious that everyone be vaccinated. So they said, ‘We will walk away!’ Twenty-nine hours later, Southwest’s chief said on TV, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we won’t enforce this mandate.’ “If you think that was bad, imagine what it’ll be like when the truckers get involved. “When we all collectively start saying ‘no’ — and that we stand for the freedom of our neighbor, that’s when the government” will have to back off. Cawthorn then told of an incident he experienced as a member of the Veterans Affairs Committee during a Zoom (virtual) call “because the Democrats are so afraid to be in a room together....” Continuing, he said, “I asked the secretary of defense to look for ‘extremism’....” At that point, one of the $100-a-plate attendees, appearing to be a middle-aged woman, stood up and began shouting angrily, denouncing Cawthorn and Robinson — and was promptly removed by on-site security. As order resumed, Cawthorn calmly said,

“Well, ladies ad gentlemen, that is the ‘tolerant and loving left.’ And this is why we’re afraid for (the life of) Mark Robinson,” who has received death threats. Cawthorn said the incident reminds him that, “when I see ‘attack stories’ because I told Nancy Pelosi she’s not God,” when I see those (out-of-control) people,” he realizes that his and other outspoken officials’ lives are on the line. “For 244 years, men and women have fought and died, so that we have freedom of speech — so that we have the right to bear arms. “If those in this room believe we’re going to take our country back, and its not going to cost us personally,” they are in for a rude awakening. “If I get re-elected, I will lock down the border, fire (Dr. Anthony) Fauci… but my friends, that’s not going to save the country. (Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.) “It just looks like what the pastors of those days (long ago) saw when they looked at the headlines of those newspapers. They just said, ‘What does the Bible say about it?’ And they’d go out and preach about it. “But today, we have so many ‘woke’ pastors” with little or no connection to established Christian values, Cawthorn said. “I’m a very strong Christian, as I think you can tell. Just like the verse in Esther, where she said, “‘We were born for such a time as this.’” Many in the crowd applauded. “When I see the tyrannical overreach,” it concerns him deeply, Cawthorn asserted. “But my friends, we are the hands and feet of Jesus Christ — and it’s time for us to stand up for America! “The other thing I see destroying this country is the demasculation of men in this country. They’ve persuaded the mothers to raise our men to be weak, noncompetitive and compliant.” He added, “To raise men to be meek” is to make them “the perfect power to be under control” of a totalitarian state. “They (the leftists) are now trying to root out military dissidents. They’re trying to pacify us. They’re trying to take away our firearms. “When you think why they’re doing this … It’s because they plan on becoming a tyranical government. “When we take over the House and Senate in 2022 — and I’m confident we will, anyone who is not being attacked for standing up to send a true fighter to Congress,” is someone not worth one’s vote. The gathering broke into laughter as Cawthorn said the U.S. needs “true fighters” — and “not someone (as usual) with pleated pants, … Tell them to vote for the fighter, instead!” he pleaded. “Vote for someone who will stand up for the students — for the young Moms... I’m telling you, I think the attorney general of the United States of America should resign for that. “My friends, that is not an America I’m wanting to live in,” he said of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s decision-making. “When we saw Anthony Fauci was lying to Congress, that man should be charged. “I’m telling you — I kind of like being at the forefront of the storm against the people who want to take away everyone’s rights away. “I like being friends with (N.C.. Lt. Gov.) Mark Robinson, who is being called to resign,” when the Democrats are behaving terribly, “but it’s ignored because they’re Democrats.” He said Republicans need to take the stance that: “‘I’m not going to let you control the narrative anymore!’” Further, Cawthorn contended, “If we win (in the 2022 elections), let me tell you, we hold this state for the rest of time!” The gathering erupted in cheers. “I’m very proud to be from Western North Carolina and from one of the most contested districts in the entire state. We won by 12 percent. When we do a forensic audit of that election, I think I will have won by a whole lot more.” After a pause, Cawthorn asserted, “Some tell me I should not ‘rock the boat’ so much — It’s the honor of my life to fight for you. I promise you I’ll never turn my back on you. Thanks so much!” Following his closing words, Cawthorn was greeted with a sustained standing ovation from the gathering. BCGOP official Betty Hudson told the crowd after Cawthorn’s speech, “I’m 68 years old — and I’ve got a major crush” on Cawthorn, who is noted for his handsome appearance. The crowd laughed. Hudson then introduced the final speaker of the night, Dr. Paul Brinkley, billed as an author, speaker and pastor. (The latest book by Brinkley, who is African-American, is “Black Lies Matter, Too.” His books were for sale during and after the fundraiser. ) Brinkley began his address by noting, “How do you follow Mark Robinson and Madison Cawthorn?” He noted that God led Nehemiah to work on the walls of Jerusalem, adding that “I’m not a politician — I’m a patriot. Nehemiah wasn’t so concerned about the wall. He was concerned about his family. In order for us to keep this generation, and to have generations and generations to come, we need to build a wall. There’s nothing wrong with opposition.” He triggered laughter when he added, “A dead fish can swim with the current.” Brinkley then asserted, “There is Black Lives Matter — and I wrote a book called ‘Black Lies Matter, Too.’” To that end, he said, “Nehemiah had a lot of opposition. They said, ‘Look at this crappy wall. If a fox ran on it, it will fall down.’ Nehemiah said, ‘I’m going to fight for my wife, my brother’” and others. “We need officials who are not afraid to say what’s on their heart — like the lieutenant governor (Robiinson) and (Rep.) Madison (Cawthorn). I tell pastors all the time, ‘How can you go into the voting booth and vote opposite of bibilical views?’ “Well, the North Carolina Faith and Freedom Coalition, which I’m an ambassador for, says our views are built on the Bible. “But, we have an adversary… the devil —or the Democrats … Did I say that?” Brinkley asked, rhetorically (and with a grin), as the crowd laughed. “Your adversary goes about like a roaring lion” — yet, “there’s more with us (Christians) than with him (the devil).” In an apparent biblical reference, Brinkley said, “‘The four lepers didn’t hear the noise, but the enemy heard the noise.’ I want to remind you that when you see God working behind the scenes — he’s still working!” Brinkley then ended his speech — and the dinner meeting — with a closing prayer, declaring, “I love Buncombe County!”

