If WNC’s not happy with HCA/Mission’s health services, then recruit, back competitors, attorney general urges

Twitter From Staff Reports Instead of merely complaining, State Attorney General Josh Stein urged Western North Carolina businesses during an Oct. 22 Zoom (virtual) meeting of the Council of Independent Business Owners in Asheville to brainstorm ways to bring health care competition to force improvements by HCA/Mission Health. After his 30-minute address and answer to CIBO’s only question — “about the burning issue in this commuity between your office and HCA/Mission,” Stein added: “One comment, if I may, before we go…. because it’s very hard, when you have one major system, you don’t have great competition. So, as a customer, as a consumer, it’s very hard to hold the provider accountable. But at the end of the day, the consumers of the health care system have the greatest leverage over HCA than anyone else. “So I urge you to be innovative. If you’re not satisfied with the way HCA is delivering health care” in WNC, “then you all (need to) brainstorm about ways to bring competition to them. Many hospitals. More private doctor practices that can do things on the side. I really kind of want to put this to you, as business leaders, to think creatively about ways to bring competition and improve the quality of health care, if you’re dissatisfied with it.” However, Stein noted, “If you think HCA is delivering the exact right quality of health care at the exact right price (in WNC), then you can do nothing. “But if you’re not happy, think of ways to bring competition to the marketplace” in WNC. Following his 30-minute talk, CIBO Past President John Carroll, who was serving as the meeting’s emcee, said the organization had just one question for him “before you leave” — “The tension between your office and HCA/Mission here in Buncombe County — can you kind of give us, you know, a 30 seconds’ or minute thought... on what’s happening with that?” Stein replied, “Yeah, I’m happy to do that. So we (the AG’s office) get a lot of complaints from frustrated people in Western North Carolina with the healthcare that they’re getting at HCA. And we have a dedicated person to handle all of those complaints. “Now when they involve quality-of-care issues – like ‘there’s not enough nursing,’ or ‘I had to wait too long in the emergency department,’ or ‘it was dirty’ — we refer those (issues) to DHHS because they oversee the hospitals … and we also refer it to HCA, so they know what frustrations people are experiencing. “When we get complaints that people think that HCA is not living up to the terms of their asset purchase agreement — the deal that they did to buy Mission, we share that with the monitor and with Dogwood Health Trust, who have primary responsibility for enforcing that agreement, as well as we share it with HCA, so that they know what people’s frustrations people are. “So if people have complaints, we urge you to share them with the office,” the attorney general said. “We have the toll-free number (877) 5NO SCAM. And you can go to www.NCDOJ.gov/complaints and let us know what your frustrations are.” After a pause, Stein asserted, “We definitely hear more of frustrations coming from Western North Carolina than we do from any other part of the state with health care delivery. “And this issue of health care consolidation and big systems getting bigger is a real concern. It is one that I hold. But unfortunately, unless it deals with anti-trust or there’s some issue about nonprofit sale of assets, my authority... anyone’s authority... the government’s authority... is very limited. “And it becomes a business decision, where the executives of health care systems and their boards of directors make the decision to sell. It’s their decision — government doesn’t make these decisions.” Stein then emphasized, “It was never my decision for the Mission board to choose to sell to for-profit HCA. That was done independently. My job was to ensure that HCA paid a full value for that asset because the nonprofit had value because of the people’s investment in that nonprofit over time. I don’t think there’s any question but that HCA paid a fair price – the $1.5 billion. “But I do think there are holes that need to be filled in our regulatory structure… And that’s something I am studying intently and intend to go to the legislature with next year — someway to strengthen the oversight role the government can play before these actions occur. “So that’s my experience with these large health care systems in acquisitions and mergers.” Stein began his address to CIBO by noting that “it’s nice to follow my good friend, Todd Williams,” Buncombe’s district attorney who was the meeting’s other speaker and who spoke first. (The story on Williams’ separate address to CIBO appears on Page A1). “I’ve been on the job about five years,” said Stein, who was sworn in in January 2017 as the state’s top law enforcement official and top lawyer.” He was re-elected last November. “I do wish we were here (meeting) in person, not only because it’d be fun and fellowship — but because it would mean I’d be in Asheville, which is truly a beautiful place to be, especially this time of year. “The world’s really been turned upside down in the last two years. It’s been a period unlike any other time in our lives… We all know how to do Zoom now. It’s impacted the way we do our work at the Department of Justice and I’m sure it has impacted the way you all run and operate your business and the way you participate in community organizations. “We (the AG’s office) protect the people of North Carolina in a host of ways. We protect families from crime by prosecuting certain cases. For instance, cases where Todd may have a conflict or doesn’t have the capacity, a case may be referred to us. And that has happened, on occasion... We train law enforcement at the North Carolina Justice Academy.. We analyze crime scene evidence at the three state crime labs... “And we participate in important criminal justice debates — one urgent one involves the opioid epidemic.Sadly, this epidemic remains the deadliest drug epidemic in our nation’s history. It has, in fact, been worsened by the isolation, job loss, anxiety and depression that COVID has produced. While it’s no longer at the top of the headlines, like it was a couple years ago, tackling this crisis remains a top priority for my office. “And we have a holistic strategy, focused on prevention, treatment and recovery, law enforcement and litigation — and I want to talk about that last one first. “The drug companies that created and fueled this crisis must be held accountable and be made to pay to help clean up the mess their greed created in our communities. We’re making meaningful progress this year in that effort to hold them accountable.” To that end, Stein said, “I helped coordinate a bipartisan multi-state group of attorneys general to reach a historic $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the three major drug distributors.... The negotiations have taken years and they were immensely complex, but our hope is it will be well worth it. “It is the second largest multi-state settlement in the history of the country, only exceeded by the tobacco master settlement of 1998. I’m very proud of the role that my office played in helping to lead these negotiations over the last four years. “It will result in $750 million coming (in settlement money) to North Carolina, alone, for treatment, prevention and harm reduction services over the next 18 years.It also has safeguards, as we want to ensure nothing like this to happen again... The manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson — they’re getting out of the business, altogether... “When you put it altogether, it’s nearly $900 million we’ve secured for North Carolina communities.... About 15 percent of the monies will go to the state” and 85 percent of the funds “will go to the counties like Buncombe and larger municipalities, like Asheville. It will give people an opportunity to rebuild their lives. “There are transparency requirements ... and all funds are subject to audit... Forty-eight states signed on, which is a broad showing of support... If it succeeds, the first payments will be made in April of 2022, if everyone signs on...” Further, Stein said, “We need all local governments to sign on. This is where you all can be helpful. Many Western counties and cities have signed on to join — but not all... I think the best decisions are made after there’s been constructive discussions beforehand... We need more treatments and recovery. And these funds offer remarkable promise for our efforts.” “Now litigation is at the forefront of what we do at the (state) Department of Justice, of course. But it’s not the only path we’re pursuing in this fight in this (opioid) crisis. We’ve worked on prevention and recovery, law enforcement… We championed and drafted laws to fight overprescribing and drug traffickers. We had the STOP act … the HOPE Act. The Synthetic Drug Control Act…. Along with the DHHS, my office created a useful public information campaign at the website www.MorePowerfulNC.org. It is chock full of useful information. “I continue to advocate for what I believe would be the single most import thing that the state legislature could do to help us fight the opioid epidemic — and it’s to simply say ‘yes’ to the federal government’s offer to expand Medicaid in our state. “We’re one of only a handful of states in the nation that has rejected the federal offer. And if we accepted it, we would dramatically increase people’s access to treatment... because people who are sick with addiction suffer from a chronic illness. They need access to health care. Health-care providers need to be paid for their services. That’s what Medicaid would do,” Stein said.

