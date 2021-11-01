In COVID era, DA says his office still fighting for justice

Twitter From Staff Reports Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams told of his office’s challenges to continue to seek justice during the COVID-19 era at an Oct. 22 vitual Zoom meeting of the Council of Independent Business Owners in Asheville. The other speaker addressing CIBO was state Attorney General Josh Stein. (A separate story with Stein’s remarks appears atop this page.) In 30 minutes, Williams gave an update — and participated in a question-and-answer sessionon — on his office’s handling of violent crime, property crime and how he and his crew are dealing with workflow, given coronavirus restrictions. Williams was introduced by John Carroll, past president of the pro-business group, who praised Williams for attending many CIBO meetings over the years. After the DA’s presentation, Carroll, speaking on behalf of CIBO, said, “We certainly appreciate the job you’re doing as our district attorney.” (Williams is running for re-election in November.) Williams began by noting that “last week, we had a couple of big outcomes that were reported locally out of Superior Court. And I think that those two cases illustrate some of the issues that we’re confronting in the court system. “I’m referencing a murder plea that we had and a fraud outcome in a charge of first-degree rape/first-degree kidnapping and a couple other ancillary charges. “The fuel that provides, I guess, the thrust and the impetus that drives dispositions in our court system, especially in Superior Court, is the threat of a trial — is the trial calendar. If we could bring cases to trial, that provides some motivation for the defense to take a careful look at what their options are — plead guilty, plead not guilty, accept a plea offer or go to trial.” “Without that, everyone knows, we started with (the slogan) ‘15 days to stop the spread‘ (of COVID-19) in spring of 2020 — and we’re still, you know, laboring under some kind of coronavirus restrictions,” the DA pointed out. Further, Williams said, “So two or three weeks ago, we started through this rape trial again Mr. Ronald Patton. It was about a dozen-witness case — and we got to within two or three witnesses of completing our state’s case. And it was disclosed that a juror that was not selected in the criminal trial — the juror reported that the juror’s husband had contracted coronavirus and that she was exposed and, therefore, the panel from which the jury was selected from was also exposed. So with that, the court was presented with a motion to mis-try the case. “Of course, we’re talking about a violent sexual offense, where the victim has come to court and sat within a couple dozen feet of the defendant. where the allegation was the defendant grabbed her by the hair and dragged her from one room to the next, wrapped a cord around her neck and assaulted her. “She’s in court, testifies and confronts her attacker … and we get within two or three witnesses of the completion of that case… and then this fact comes out. “And I have to give credit to our Superior Court judge … this was a visiting judge out in Mecklenburg County (you know that our judges rotate on a circuit in Superior Court) … her name is Karen Eady-Williams. This judge opted not to mis-try the case. I’m very thankful for that because, if she had ordered a mistrial, I’m not sure the victim would come back. So in terms of our ability to try cases, we have the ability to try cases, but we’re dealing with fairly narrow margins. So this was a huge success, in that we got a conviction for second-degree rape and intimidating a witness … and he was a habitual felon — and he ended up with 24 years in prison.” Williams, added, “What the judge opted to do was to adjourn the trial for 10 days, instructing the jurors to go out and get COVID tests and to show that they were clear. And we were able to complete the trial successfully and to get that result. “Now, I guess by way of illustration also, we have a socially distant courtroom. There’s a lot of additional steps that the court staff need to take. … All these parameters are in place. But in addition to that, since, if you will, this defendant was charged with first-degree rape and was convicted of second-degree rape.” But, he lamented, the defendant also was aquitted of strangulation and first-degree kidnapping. “Now I don’t know what to attribute some of our dispositional results in Buncombe County Superior Court these days. Maybe it’s the George Floyd effect. Or maybe just perspectives have changed. We’re getting some surprising results from juries, here in Buncombe County. We get some feedback from jurors, and occasionally its insightful and provides us with some perspective on what we could have done better... “I think this gentleman got 24 years in prison, and he’s going to be in prison for the rest of his life because he was 68 years old at trial. So I’m thankful for the result. “I’m just trying to describe how difficult our operations are with coronavirus. So we had that result in that sex assault case.” Meanwhile, Williams said, “last week, we took a plea in a murder, where the defendant was 65, slightly younger than Mr. Patton. He pled guilty and got 16 to 20 years. And frankly for this murder, we had fantastic evidence in this case, and we could have very well tried it, but it would have been a two- to three-dozen witness case. And with what we had just seen with the rape case — we opted to take a plea that would keep this gentleman in prison the rest of his life”

Williams added, “We are making progress. We have the threat of a trial calendar, at least. “Since March 2020 until March 2021, when Justice Beasley declared a court shutdown, we had no trial calendar. So things are starting to get rolling. “We did handle the most serious case by means of a jury trial this summer. “This issue of congregant living… There continues to be a concern about who, precisely, needs to be in custody. When I do community events, I hear an awful lot of concerns about the property crime. I think what’s driving that is … the DA’s office appears in court as advocates… We are not involved in the charging part of most ‘lesser’ crimes… If it’s a larceny, law enforcement goes to the magistrate imposes a bond.... Then, we can advocate for certain outcomes. We can push the system after we get notification of a crime that’s already occurred. “What we’re seeing in low-level property crimes (drugs, mental health) is they’re getting charged and getting released… and then getting charged and then getting released. So sometimes we’re seeing people who’ve already had a significant number of charges before we’ve had a chance to process the case. So there’s a lot of pressure for magistrates and judges to preserve, if you will, the resource of detention for the most dangerous offenders in our community to ensure that we are not subjecting our community to the most extraordinary risk of violence. “Then eventually there is property crime recidivism is falling by the wayside. “For the DA’s office, if it doesn’t involve a public safety threat, we generally leave the bonds up to the discretion of the judges. Ultimately, it’s always up to the judges, entirely. “That’s what I always hear when I go around the community. People always want violent crime addressed. “Where we really have ... hurdles ahead of us is in traffic crime. Pre-COVID, we would run district ‘admin’ sessions, when 500 to 600 people would come by the courthouse in drop-in sessions” — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. “With coronavirus, we tried the social distancing and all the rest of it… I don’t want to put out that ‘it’s optional’ to come to (traffic) court…. We’ve been trying to do things to push traffic matters. Now this doesn’t have anything to do with DUI cases and property damage and accidents — those things are still going to court. Those things are continuing to go forth.... “I think we’re moving past coronavirus, but it’s still an issue. We basically process hundreds of cases, with coronavirus, we had the social distancing Where we have significant hurdles ahead of us is traffic crime. I hope in 2022, we’ll be beyond ‘the 15-day stop spread’ — I hope you get the humor behind that. “I think we’re all ready to be done with coronavirus restrictions,” he said, in completing his presentation At that point, Williams fielded queries during a roughly 10-minute question-and-answer session, with questions submitted from CIBO through Carroll. The first question directed to Williams, which was based on the APD’s recent announcement of no longer responding to certain calls “and the fact” that the APD has suffered a major loss of officers, along with opposition from the Defund the Police movement — “has it (all that) made your job harder?” “Certainly, the loss of officers had been an issue,” Williams replied. “We depend on officers to testify, provide evidence to courts and by and large contract it down. By and large, when officeers have moved out of the area, it can sometimes be more challenging (to coordinate) their return to testify… We’ve lost a lot of experience (on the APD) — folks we’ve enjoyed to work with and trust in the past. But in terms of what they’ve opted not to respond to… on the one hand, there has been a conscious effort by APD to prioritize on what cases are most important to respond to in terms of coronavirus… “I think they’ve moved to a lot more citation — ‘catch and release’ might be the vernacular — processing system. So there has been a reduction of some workflow in terms of that process. I has gotten harder in terms of witnesses. But I think we’ve a reduction in charges simply because of fewer officers to write citations.” “What criteria do you use in terms of prosecuting crimes?” the DA was asked. “The first criteria is always the evidence,” Williams answered. “I think that’s a case response, though… We have not made any broad-based, blanket declarations that we will not prosecute a crime” should be prosecuted. “I don’t think it is the role of the DA to not prosecute certain crimes. ‘That this law is invalid and we will not prosecute.’ I do think it is incumbent on the DA to use discretion on whether a crime” merits going forward. “Also, whether we’re meeting a community goal that can be addressed. And the last piece, that’s perhaps the most critical piece — is there a victim and are a victim’s rights needing to be addressed.” As for habitual offenders, Williams was asked, “Are you prosecuting them and, if so, how long will they remain in jail?” “Well, that’s case by case,” Williams replied. “And in regards to sexual assault (he had mentioned earlier in his talk), I was a bit ‘bumpuzzled’ by the jury dismissing the two charges. We did get a conviction on second-degree rape, intimidating a witness and habitiual offender. So we do habitual offender status… but it all comes down to a case-by-case basis. “Do you ever use criteria to decide in your position that you (use to) not request jail time for people?” he was asked. “Yes – absolutely,” Willams answered. “Jail is not appropriate in every instance. “For instance, we have a sobriety court, which is a court that we run for DUI, for people with more than one prior DUI — and I think a lot of folks would think Mothers Against Drunk Driving would be absolutely against a ‘mercy court’— a sobriety court.” However, Williams noted that MADD is supportive of a tough sobriety court. “Nobody has a crystal ball, but we do weigh factors on where it’s best not to send people to prison,” the DA said. But for violent crimes,” the way is much clearer “toward seeking prison.” In the final CIBO question, Williams was asked, “The business community around Asheville is having a big problem and serious issue with vagrancy, trespass” and other such issues — do you see any solution?” “Yeah, I really feel we need a community dialogue on this — because vagrancy is very challenging,” the DA replied. “Vagrancy is almost decriminalized based on the (COVID-affected ) vagrancy schedule set up by the (state) legislature. If we’re talking about misdemeanors, it’s very likely people (charged) will be released on bond. It’s very unlikely we’re going to get a prison sentence for crimes that do not involve an assault or a physical threat.... In the court system, we’re end-users. “I think we’re looking for new creative solutions is the way to go. We can push forward on them, I think the results, case by case, are more frustrating,” Williams said.



