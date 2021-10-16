N.C. COVID-19 cases plummet: Statewide, metrics improving, but Henderson County among localities still surging

Twitter From Staff Reports After several weeks of surging, new COVID-19 cases have been declining in North Carolina since mid-September, the Raleigh News & Observer reported on Oct. 10. The story, headlined, “The delta surge is waning in N.C. Why? And what happens next?” stated: “In the week prior to Oct. 8, DHHS reported nearly 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. The week before that, about 31,500,” the N&O noted. “And the week before that, over 38,000. “In early September, at the height of the delta surge, the state reported over 50,000 new cases in a week.” However, there is variation among the state’s locaties in the latest coronavirus metrics, with some places actually showing increases, including nearby Henderson County, where “hospitalizations for COVID-19 were up slightly” on Oct. 8, the Hendersonville Times-News reported on Oct. 10. As of Oct. 8, “Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville had 19 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with four requiring the most serious level of care in the ICU. Among the patients in the ICU, all were unvaccinated,” the HT-N noted. “‘The delta variant continues to be unpredictable and affect unvaccinated individuals at a higher rate,’ Pardee Chief Medical Officer David Ellis’” said (Oct. 8). “‘The rolling seven-day average for patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is 23, up slightly from last week’s average of 22, but still lower than our highest average of 30 patients during the week of Sept. 10.” The HT-N added that, as of Oct. 8, “AdventHealth Hendersonville has 22 COVID-19 patients in the hospital” and quoted its Communications Director Victoria Dunkle as saying, “This is the highest number we have seen this week. Week to week, the average number of COVID-19 cases has risen from 16 to 19. “‘The majority of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital (AdventHealth Hendersonville) have not been vaccinated,” Dunke told the HT-N. “We have seen a slight drop in the number of patients on ventilators in the past few days. “As we move into October, we are hearing questions surrounding a ‘twindemic’ — or the flu and COVID-19 — making people sick at the same time. To help avoid this, AdventHealth physicians recommend following social distancing, masking and handwashing guidelines. They also encourage you to get the flu vaccine and, if you have not already, receive your COVID-19 vaccine,” Dunkle said in an HT-N interview. The Hendersonville newspaper added that “COVID-19 case counts and deaths ticked up again in the last week” for not only Henderson County, but for neighboring Transylvania and Polk counties as well. Statewide, according to the Oct. 10 story in the Raleigh News & Observer, “Vaccinations did increase for a few weeks throughout July and August, which could be due to fears of the delta variant, a mutation of the coronavirus that’s more than twice as contagious as the original strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “But vaccine rates have decreased week-to-week since late August, even as delta has waned, N.C. Department Health and Human Services data show. “With 54 percent of the North Carolina population fully vaccinated as of Friday (Oct. 8), nearly five million people are unvaccinated statewide, according to 2020 population estimates from the CDC. “And with a DHHS analysis concluding in late August that those unvaccinated are four times more likely to contract COVID-19, it would seem that case counts would remain high, but they haven’t.... “And vaccinations decreased from August to September. “In the four weeks from Aug. 9 to Aug. 30, 643,340 doses were administered statewide. In the four weeks after, it dropped to 470,471. “Dr. David Wohl, infectious disease expert at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, attributed the drop in cases to more immunity, both natural and by vaccine. “‘There’s always a peak, and a peak means it’s followed by a decline, and declines happen after surges for a variety of reasons,’ Wohl said. ‘One reason is the number of susceptible people who are in a position to be infected starts to decrease.’ “Even as vaccinations started to wane, Wohl said, vaccine rates did increase over late July and much of August,” Wohl was quoted by the N&O as saying.

