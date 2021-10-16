City’s safeguarding pieces taken from Vance Monument? Asheville won’t risk security breach by letting plaintiffs see, confirm that parts are all there, city attorney says

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Contrary to assertions by the plaintiff’s attorney in the Vance Monument case, the City of Asheville’s actions have been “above reproach” — from its treatment of H. Edward Phillips III to its actions with deconstructing most of the monument and storing its parts in secret locations while litigation of the case to preserve the monument continues, City Attorney Brad Branham told the Daily Planet in an Oct. 8 interview. “Our obligation from the court was to safeguard the materials,” Branham said. “No offense to opposing counsel and his clients, but we can’t assure absolute security of the materials unless we maintain the location as fully undisclosed.” Phillips had argued in an Oct. 1 story in the Daily Planet that he, as the attorney, and one of his plaintiffs, should be allowed by the city to be shown where the monument parts are stored, so that they can confirm that the still even exist. Conversely, Branham said in the interview, “I would assure everyone the city will comply with every court order,” such as he one to “‘Stop taking it down,’ which has been done. ‘Secure the materials,’ which has been done. We were not instructed to ‘Show those things’ — but to ‘Keep them safe....’” After a brief pause, the city attorney asserted, “To suggest they (the monument parts) are not secure and safe ... is simply not true.” Phillips, the plaintiff’s attorney, complained in previous interviews with the Daily Planet that have appeared in print that the city has acted abysmally in the case — from deconstructing most of the monument — even while the case remains in litigation — to storing the monument’s parts in secret locations and refusing to allow the plaintiffs to verify that the parts still exist In the Oct. 8 interview with the newspaper, Branham, the city attorney, began by noting that “we have absolutely no ill will toward the legal representation on the other side of the case. We treat these things” as professional matters. “I know there’s been a request to seem some of the materials” from the city’s almost-complete deconstruction of the monument. “That (the pileup of pieces) was in the center of downtown, where we had absolutely no ability to secure them. So we took them” to a location or locations where they would be secure. “That certainly was not a nod toward mistrust. More it was our efforts” to abide by the law. Further, Branham said, “At no point in this process has the city taken any action that isn’t consistent with the law. “The city owns the Vance Monument. No one disputes that. Now the city continued to remove it (the monument) after we were told by the Superior Court” that that was permissible. “We’ve always taken the stance that we followed the legal system — and feel we’ve been compliant.” What’s more, the city attorney asserted, “Our efforts have been zealous representation” of the city’s interests in the case. “After practicing law for the last 17 years, I feel very secure in the message that we utilized to zealously represent our client and interact with co-counsel.” As for the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops (the plaintiff), Branham said the historical preservation society has made “the same argument throughout the case — they have alleged there is some sort of contractual relationship with the city, based on a fundraising effort and donating the funds to the city.” To the contrary, he said, “We (the city) feel very confident, at this point, that no contractual relationship existed. The parties (the city and the 26th) signed a donation agreement. “Now you’d think that would go a great way and tell you what the contents of the agreement are. That’s exactly what it was — that they donated the funds to the city. “Nowhere in that agreement does it say that the city has any ongoing obligation to the 26th. This is common for this type of effort. “They didn’t really hand the money to the city — they paid for the restoration efforts, which they provided. The city had to sign off (on the 26th’s bills) — and the city paid for some as well.” (In a separate interview — on Oct. 10 — with the Daily Planet, appearing on Page A10 of this edition, Phillips, the plaintiffs’ attorney said that roughly $138,000 was spent to refurbish the Vance Monument in 2015 and beyond. Of that amount, Phillips (without numbers in front of him) said about $109,000 was given by the 26th, about $19,000 from the city and about $10,000 from Buncombe County.) Branham said, “I could certainly agree where anyone who made a donation may not agree with a property owner who wants to destroy the property you donated to. However, giving a donation does not create any legal right in the person making the donation. “We (the city) are absolutely committed to treating anyone we’re working with with respect... “We value professional courtesy in this organization. I don’t see where we’ve acted out of character in regard to this case,” Branham said.

City attorney’s statement on monument case EDITOR’S NOTE: Below is Asheville City Attorney Brad Branham’s complete official statement, sent to the Daily Planet on Sept. 28 upon request for his viewpoint, in response to a story appearing in the Oct. 1-14 edition that included criticisms — of the city’s handling of the Vance Monument case — by H. Edward Phillips III, who is the attorney for the plaintiffs, the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops Inc. • “The City of Asheville, through my office as City Attorney, remains confident that our position in this case is well-grounded in law. “Removal of the Vance Monument upon the basis outlined at length in our legal pleadings is not only legal permissible, but was directed by unanimous vote of the duly elected City Council. “It is my duty to effectuate that decision in a legally valid manner, which I remain confident that we are doing. “The City’s authority to remove its own property has already been upheld in State Superior Court, as well as by the North Carolina Historical Commission. “The plaintiff is absolutely entitled to its appellate rights of these decisions, but it will not deter the City from seeking a full and final resolution upholding the City’s rights. “Until that time, the City will continue to safeguard the monument materials and fully comply with all orders from the Court system. “





