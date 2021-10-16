Plaintiff’s attorney files brief in Vance Monument case claiming that City of Asheville reneged on contract

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The attorney for the plaintiffs seeking to save and preserve the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville filed a brief on deadline Sept. 29, as required by the North Carolina Circuit Court of Appeals, that claims the City of Asheville is failing to honor its contract with the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops. “The brief hits head-on that this is a contract,” H. Edward Phillips III, the plaintiff’s attorney, told the Daily Planet in an interview on Oct. 10. “And this contract alleviated the predicament in which the city found itself in 2015 — safety of the public in relation to the monument’s poor condition” and relative to the then-newly enacted state Monument Protect Act. He added, “The state Monument Protection Act had just passed in 2015, which also is when the (Vance) monument restoration started. “In 2007 or 2008, the city was told (by experts) that the monument was in poor-to-fair condition and needed immediate attention. It exposed the city to grave liability.” At that point, in Phillips’ estimation, the city only two options — either spend roughly $200,000 to take it (the monument) down, or spend $200,000-plus to restore it. “Then, when they (the city officials) were approached by this historic restoration group (the 26th), it solved their dilemma,” he noted. Going from memory during the interview without the exact numbers in front of him, Phillips said “the city and county kicked in, with $19,000 from the city and $10,000 from county” — and the 26th contributed $109,000, with the entire Vance Monument restoration project costing $138,000. In Phillips’ view, city officials, whom he termed “arrogant” several times during the interview, must have exclaimed: “We got the 26th ... We’ll just have these ‘dupes’ do it (cover the bulk of the restoration costs). These ‘do-gooders’ will do it.” To that end, Phillips said, “They (city officials) duped the public and this historic preservation society out of time, money and effort. “Later, through its own intiative and based upon the outcry of the most vocal groups, they (city officials) took it (the Vance Monument) down and gave no regard to all the effort that was put in to restore it.” Despite having “told the public ‘We’ll preserve this for future generations,’ it (that assertion) meant nothing.” Rhetorically, Phillips then asked, “What was the quid pro quo” in the Vance Monument action by the city? His answer to his own question is that, “because of the actions of the city, it was something for nothing.” The Daily Planet then asked Phillips about his allusions to his previously stated feelings that his situation in the Vance Monument preservation fight with the city is somewhat reminiscent of that of the Old Testament prophet Moses facing the pharoah (Ramses II). In responding, Phillips noted that Moses asked the pharoah: “Please let my people go,” in a referernce to the Israelites. Then, “the pharaoah laughs and looks at him like he’s an idiot — some country bumpkin — and says, ‘ No.’ And the pharoah then makes it more difficult for the Israelites, who were being held as slaves to make bricks to satisfy the desires of the pharoah and the Egyptian overseers to build their buildings and monuments. “Moses later says — ‘Please do it (set free the Israelites). If you don’t do it, there are going to be horrible things that will happen. We don’t want them to happen. Do the right thing,’” Phillips said in his paraphrased recounting — for the interview — of the Old Testament story. “Finally, after all these plagues, the pharaoh does the right thing for Moses and the Israelites” — after “his folks (advirosors) tell him” he was “letting Egypt be destroyed because of his unwillingness to bend. And he said he would let the Israelites leave Egypt, but because of his anger and arrogance, he takes his army to the Red Sea to crush them. At that point, Moses parts the Red Sea and the Israelites get across and, as the Egyptians follow, the Red Sea closes up on them (the pharoah’s military forces).” Phillips then compared the story of Moses and the pharoah to his battle with the city, wherein “with the city, they did the same thing with us” that the pharaoah did to the Israelites in not honoring contracts. “Now it’s a matter of .. we don’t know who’s going to win this issue. But if they (city officials) lose, they’ll be forced to be in the same situation as the pharoah to put the monument back up. I don’t know what’s going to happen” when the city is “put into a situation where they have to make a decision they don’t want to make. I’m not sure what the impact will be if that happens. This is the result of government arrogance.” Further, Phillips asserted, “It’s like the city being approa- ched by the 26th... With a wink and a nod, the city said, “Yeah, that’s a great idea!’ They tell them one thing and, when the winds change — after all that time, money and effort — they say they must take it (the Vance Monument) down. “They said it’s ‘a monument to white supremacy’ — tbut hat’s not the government’s job” to make such determinations, the attorney said. “My clients and I are against white supremacy.” From what he knows, it appears that Asheville City Council — when it decided to remove the Vance Monument — chose to veer in the wrong direction, thinking that “‘We have people yelling in the streets — and we’re going to take care of those people. and not you,’” in reference to the 26th. Regarding the city’s contention that, with the 26th, “‘It was just a contract for restoration’ …. There was no expectation (from the 26th) that, ‘Oh well, the tide has changed that, therefore, we must take it down.’” He asked, rhetorically, “After all that hard work and effort — would the 26th ever have gotten into that agreement if they had known five years hence that their hard work and everthing else was torn asunder?” (His answer was “no.”) As for City Attorney Brad Branham telling the Daily Planet in an Oct. 8 interview that the city would not show Phillips and a representative of the 26th the pieces of the Vance Monument that are in an undisclosed location or locations to confirm that they exist, Phillips scoffed, “Oh, well, its ‘a security risk.’ If I sign a nondisclosure agreement and my client and I breach it,” there are stiff penalties, such as being sued and being required to pay financial damages . In Phillips estimation, the truth is: “Well, no, it’s a security risk (only) because you made it a security risk by taking it (the Vance Monument) down while in litigation.” He added, “It’s so contrived because it’s a security risk that they created themselves.” In returning to his reference to the position that the pharoah took toward Moses and the Israelites, Phillips said, “That’s a position of arrogance. The position of the pharoah was: ‘We can do whatever we please.’ They feel the Monument Protection Act doesn’t apply” to the city. What’s more, Phillips said, “It’s the same old calling card. over and over. The government thinks it can do whatever it wants to do, without answering to anyone. That’s the issue in the United States — the arrogance of government. The last time we were treated to arrogance of government was in 1775,” prior to the American Revolution in 1776. Even worse, he asserted, the city’s attitude is “‘We’re going to spend taxpayer money to do this’… without any accountability to take down something that’s just been restored.”