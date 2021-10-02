Asheville drivers rated ‘rudest’ in N.C.: ‘Paris of the South’ motorists rank ‘30% ruder’ than state average, report adds

Twitter From Staff Reports Asheville recently received yet another No. 1 ranking — at the very top of a list of the cities with the rudest drivers in North Carolina. The website www.Insurify.com, which helps consumers compare rates for auto and home insurance, produced a report in which it listed the city with the rudest drivers in every state in the nation — with Asheville finishing as the very top of the charts in North Carolina for allegedly rude drivers. Insurify.com’s data scientists reportedly examined its database of more than 4 million car insurance applications in 2021 and calculated the number of drivers in 869 cities with one or more rude violations on their records, the Asheville Citizen Times reported in a Sept. 24 news story, adding that the cities with the highest shares of drivers with these violations were the cities with the rudest drivers. “In Asheville, 26.94 drivers per 1,000 were cited for rude behavior, 30 percent ruder than the state average,” according to Insurify.com, the ACT noted. Charges deemed by Insurify.com as constituting “rude” driver behavior include failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing and hit-and-run. “These violations are disclosed when drivers apply for car insurance,” the ACT reported. Responding to the dubious ranking for a city that has been listed atop innumerable “best of” lists in the United States, John Boyle, wrote (as always, somewhat playfully) in his Answer Man column on Sept. 26 in the ACT the following : “Sure, we’ve got our share of brake-checkers, tailgaters and street racers in the mountains, but worse than the big metros? I doubt that. “I’m still skeptical of this report overall. If you want to argue about it, let’s settle it by drag racing.” On a more serious note, the ACT news story concluded, “In case you were wondering, Rancho Cordova, California, clocked in as the city with the rudest drivers in the U.S., while Somerset, Kentucky, takes home the title as the city with the nicest drivers. Keep that in mind for your next road trip.”