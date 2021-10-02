Bee Gees tribute in Las Vegas proves ‘how deep is your love’ for 3 travelers

From Staff Reports

LAS VEGAS — During a recent trip out West, three women from Western North Carolina attended — and were thrilled by — a tribute show by the Australian Bee Gees honoring the original Bee Gees on Sept. 13..

The travelers were Marie Jernagan of Hendersonville, and Carol Blankenship and Sandy Bristol, both of Asheville. Both Blankship and Bristol are members of the Mountain Shag Club, based in Asheville, while Jernagan is a former member.

The three travelers relish Carolina beach music, but they said they greatly enjoyed the salute to the music of the Bee Gees through the showmanship and musicality of the Australian Bee Gees.

“The president of the Bee Gees Fan Club, USA has said, ‘In my opinion they are the best Bee Gees tribute in the world!’” the show’s website noted. “The Las Vegas Review Journal has named them Best Tribute Show for 2015.”