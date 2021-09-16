Cawthorn announces individual, public assistance granted to Western N.C.

Twitter From Staff Reports CANTON — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, on Sept. 8 announced that individual and public assistance has been granted to Western North Carolina after recent catastrophic flood damage from Tropical Storm Fred decimated Haywood and Transylvania counties, and parts of Buncombe, along with other adjoining counties. In a Sept. 8 press release, Cawthorn, who visited the area personally to witness the damage and to formulate a strategy to seek help for those affected from the government, said, “The character of our community is demonstrated in times of trial and hardship. When floodwaters ripped through our community weeks ago, it devastated homes, businesses, neighborhoods and families. Cawthorn added, “The enormous devastation was compounded by the heartbreaking loss of life. In one of our district’s darkest moments, our community came together and began to rebuild. “Volunteers flocked the area, distributing food, water, and resources to the hardest hit areas. “Many gave up their own homes so others could have a roof over their head. Through my conversations with pastors, local officials, community leaders and constituents, the common theme was clear: Western North Carolina is stronger than ever before. “When I spoke with Governor (Roy) Cooper that morning of the flood, I urged him to issue an emergency disaster declaration on the state level, which he did. “Additionally, I urged him to request a federal major disaster declaration for Western North Carolina. This process occurred slower than desired. Nevertheless, Governor Cooper finally made the request, and federal officials began surveying the damage and assessing the appropriate federal response. “Today, I’m proud to announce that Major Disaster Declaration 4617-DR has been approved for the state of North Carolina following Tropical Storm Fred. “The declaration provides individual assistance for Buncombe, Haywood, and Transylvania Counties and public assistance for Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey Counties,” Cawthorn noted.

“All areas in the State of North Carolina are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.” Meanwhile, the City of Asheville’s website included a city-written story dated Sept. 8 and headlined “Major disaster declaration granted for Western North Carolina counties damaged by Tropical Storm Fred, including Buncombe.” The city’s story on the assistance requested and received never mentions Cawthorn and his efforts — and instead touts Cooper. “The White House and FEMA have granted Governor Roy Cooper’s Aug. 27 request for a major disaster declaration for seven North Carolina counties that were hit hard by floods after Tropical Storm Fred,” the city’s story states. “‘This federal disaster declaration will help provide assistance for Western North Carolina communities to rebuild stronger and smarter, and I appreciate the president’s approval of our request,’ said