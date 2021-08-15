Buncombe’s COVID-19 infection rate doubles: Most cases involve younger, unvaccinated individuals, health chief points out

Twitter From Staff Reports The coronavirus incidence rate in Buncombe County has more than doubled in the two weeks since the most recent Buncombe County Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 update, according to Stacie Saunders, the county’s health director. “I’m coming here today with a sense of urgency,” Saunders told the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners in a coronavirus update report on Aug. 3. (Her last update was presented on July 24.) “Everyone has heard by now that the delta variant is incredibly contagious. With reports that it spreads as fast or faster than small pox, the 1918 (Spanish) flu, or chicken pox, individuals with the delta variant can infect between six and eight people,” the local health chief asserted. The current rate of incidence is 7.2 percent — up from 3.4 percent two weeks ago, Saunders stated.. She added that Buncombe County Health and Human Services is seeing about 50 new cases per day and 151 cases per 100,000 per week. “Most cases were in those not fully vaccinated,” Saunders noted in her report. Further, she stated that in Buncombe County, the average age for people with new cases is 39. “Vaccination is working to protect our elders who grew up in a time when they saw their classmates and childhood friends deeply impacted by infectious diseases, some that would permanently disable children and others that would ultimately kill children,” Saunders said. “They were also the generations that began to see the first impacts of widespread vaccinations and they began to experience childhoods without the threat of common infections of the time because of vaccines. These vaccines are our best shot at cutting off the virus’ supply chain and limiting its ability to change further.” To date, BCHHS has administered almost 97,000 total doses of vaccine, and 55 percent of the total Buncombe County population has been at least partially vaccinated, Saunders reported. What’s more, she said, “This week, Buncombe County will begin offering incentive cards through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Summer Incentive Program. “Individuals who are 18 and over and are receiving their first dose of the vaccine will receive $100, and those providing a ride to individuals getting a first dose will receive $25. “These incentives will be available at the BCHHS vaccine clinic at 40 Coxe Ave., Asheville, and at BCHHS outreach events. A public announcement will be made when the Summer Incentive Program cards have arrived and are available,” Saunders noted. In the update, Saunders said that Buncombe Public Health officials are making the following recommendations for action to stop the spread of COVID: • “Buncombe County government implement a county employee vaccine policy to ensure the workforce is protected and will limit the spread to the community.” • “All public indoor spaces require masks indoors, regardless of vaccine status, while transmission rates are increasing.” • “Universal masking for all students and staff in K-12 settings.” • “Mask-wearing by everyone in all public indoor spaces, regardless of the business or facility’s requirements, during this time of high transmission.” As for how to get COVID-19 vaccines in Buncombe County, Saunders stated: “Buncombe County Health & Human Services vaccine administration takes place at the Buncombe County Health Department, 40 Coxe Ave., Asheville. Walk-in vaccines are available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.buncombeready.org. Additional vaccine providers can be found by visiting https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.” Saunders added, “Please honor the sacrifices of our emergency services responders, nurses, public health workers, restaurants workers, business-owners, teachers and school-aged children by getting your vaccine. “Don’t squander the hard work of our entire community by choosing to let this virus use our bodies. We can all take steps to shut down COVID-19 through vaccination and masking.” She urged those with concerns about whether they have coronavirus to visit online the Find my Testing Place website to register for COVID-19 testing in Buncombe. Individuals who are showing symptoms or believe they have had close contact to COVID-19 should get tested, Saunders said. Meanwhile, William Hathaway, chief medical officer for Mission Health/HCA North Carolina Division, noted rising numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the Asheville Citizen Times reported on Aug. 4. “As of Aug. 3, he said 63 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Mission system, up from eight patients in early July,” the ACT stated. “We knew that this would happen — we’ve seen every holiday followed by a surge in cases going back to last year,” Hathaway was quoted as saying by the ACT. “And the July 4 holiday was no exception. Of those, 20 were in the ICU and 10 were on ventilators, numbers that were consistent with other parts of the state. “And of those, 97 percent have not been fully vaccinated. The other 3 percent saw less severe illness and were far, far less likely to die. “It’s still a mortal illness with mothers and fathers of young children still dying from the virus, the ACT quoted Hathaway as saying, who added that “the death rate has plummeted in older populations thanks to the vaccine.”