Court order violation by city? In removal of pieces of Vance Monument from its site, there ‘seems to be a distinct possibility’ of an offense, attorney says

After he read Asheville City Attorney Brad Branham's July 12 statement — sent to the Daily Planet — defending the city's legal work in the Vance Monument case, H. Edward Phillips III, who represents the plaintiffs seeking to save the obelisk, expressed the following in a July 24 interview: "The question still remains whether or not the city has violated the June 4 order from the (state) Court of Appeals because they have removed the pieces of the monument from Pack Square Park, which, it seems, it was prohibited from doing under the order." Phillips then paused, at which point in the interview he was pressed to answer the rhetorical question he posed. "My belief in reading the plain language of the order is ... it seems to be a distinct possibility," Phillips replied. He declined to elaborate further on the matter. Phillips began the interview by noting that the thrust of Branham’s July 12 response seems to be, “Well, we (the city) believe we have the absolute right to do this….” To the contrary, Phillips said, “So the Court of Appeals stopped you (the city)” from the demolition of the Vance Monument. “You know,” Phillips added, “there is a difference of opinion. When you read that statute. you could believe it applies to the the political subdivisions of the state.” Referring to the state Monument Protection Act, Phillips added, “Under (section) C-1, if you have an object of remembrance owned by a political subdivision of the state…” a monument cannot just be removed, but instead any action must be preceded by approval of the North Carolina Historical Commission. “It’s such a nonsensical argument,” the attorney said of Branham’s position on the matter on behalf of the city. “I really believe the (state) Supreme Court’s (eventually) going to make a decision and that its decision will surprise people,” Phillips said. He then referred to Adam Lovelady, an assistant professor of public law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who, despite opposition to monuments honoring Southerners from the Civil War era, admits that there “seems like there’s a complete bar from removing these objects of remembrance.” To that end, Phillips asserted, “Everyone’s pretending these things (the state Monument Protection Act) don’t mean what they say. “I think the General Assembly knew exactly what they were doing. At the end of the day, I don’t think that’s correct” for the city to contend the law is vague and so it can do whatever it wants. “I disagree. And that’s why the (state) Supreme Court and (state) Court of Appeals took the actions they’ve taken,” Phillips said. (His reference to the Supreme Court was to the United Daughters of the Confederacy versus Winston-Salem statue case.) “People don’t like to admit” that they have to follow the law — or that they have erred. As for the problem with Asheville’s policy on the Vance Monument — at least in his view — of “Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!” Phillips said the city is not the only body with that problem in North Carolina — “it’s just the governor, the attorney general’s office and some of the political subdivisions of the state that want to move these things (monuments), saying, ‘It doesn’t apply.’” After a pause, he added, “Ultimately, it’s not as settled (the law on monuments) as you (the City of Asheville) think it is.” At that point, Phillips compared the City of Asheville to a famous king from the Old Testament in its approach on the Vance Monument. “Remember, King Nebuchadnezzar (of Babylon in the early second or third centuries B.C.) — from the Old Testament,” which tells tells of the king’s plight in which “no one in his realm — all his wise men, or anyone else – could decipher the meaning of his dream… except for Daniel.” Daniel is described as a noble Jewish youth of Jerusalem, “who he is taken into captivity by Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon and serves the king and his successors with loyalty and ability until the time of the Persian conqueror Cyrus, all the while remaining true to the God of Israel,” according to Wikipedia. The attorney (who was paraphrasing) said, “Daniel told the king, ‘When you get down to the bottom of it, you have a mighty kingdom, but you have feet of clay,’ meaning (in Phillips’ interpretation) that the kingdom is strong, but the foundation is weak (i.e. “feet of clay”). Phillips added, “When you look at it on those terms, ultimately it’s built on shifting sand because the questions (on the Vance Monument) remain in the balance and will be decided by the (state) Supreme Court.” Phillips then reiterated, “In terms of the Vance Monument, it’s really a question of … the story of Nebuchadnezzar and Daniel really underscores… don’t act so fast until you have a solid foundation,” referring to the actions of the City of Asheville in taking down the monument. From his vantage, the attorney said that it seems like, for the city, “even though there’s shifting sand under you, you just don’t care.” He added that the city seems to feel it is wields “absolute power that can’t be checked by any entity…. That’s just not true. “You, the City of Asheville — and the county of Buncombe (which also holds ownership to the monument) — are creatures of the Constitution and enactments of the General Assembly, giving them power. “They do have a lot of power, but that power is checked by the General Assembly, the courts and the voters. To just do something by fiat, just because you can, is not a wise way to govern. What you should do is listen to your citizens instead of your own echo chamber.” Further, Phillips asserted, “And their ‘echo chamber’ consists of the governor’s office, AG’s (attorney general’s) office and UNC School of Government (especially professor Lovelady) — and discussions among the various localities.” Returning to the matter of Lovelady, Phillips said, “I don’t hold the man in contempt. He’s offered his opinion. They think it’s an absolute, but it’s not. He did say it’s going to be difficult to remove monuments that are next to the courthouse.” (Lovelady has written a much-discussed essay titled “Statues and Statutes: Limits on Removing Monuments from Public Property,” which may be viewed online at sog.unc.edu.) As for the UNC School of Government, Phillips said, “They’re very learned people and I don’t pretend to insult their intelligence. But the thing is, because of where all of this litigation is situated before the state Supreme Court, you have to be cognizant that all of this can change. The Supreme Court of the state of North Carolina will do what it thinks is correct under the law. “Why, then, did they stop the City of Asheville from continuing to destroy, dismantle or remove the Vance Monument?” Phillips asked, rhetorically. “I have to believe that, logically, they felt that the Supreme Court is considering all of this. The supposition is — the one logical conclusion is — it is prudent to say, ‘Let’s pause and see what happens.’ Or, at the very least, in terms of our court, ‘We’re pausing because we’re seeing what’s happening for us.’” However, he said the City of Asheville never took that tack. “Just because you have the power to do something… you should wield your power judiciously,” Phillips said. “It’s my opinion that it is highly likely that the Supreme Court in North Carolina will decide the UDC vs. Winston-Salem case before the (state) Court of Appeals renders a decision in the Vance Monument case.... “And there always is the possibility the Court of Appeals finds that the Monument Protect Acts constrains not only actions of the state, but of political subdivisions of the state in relation to the powers they can use in moving any object of remembrance. “You have power to this point, but if you go beyond this point, you’ve got to follow the parameters we have set. “To me, it’s reasonable to believe that the state legislature has set these reasonable parameters prohibiting the wholesale removal of these objects of remembrance throughout the state. In other words, the General Assembly has said, ‘Our public policy says you can’t just move these things around because you feel like it. There are requrements that must be followed. And if you don’t follow them, then you’ve gone beyond your authority.’ And that is all I’ve ever been saying about this whole case.” Speaking of the City of Asheville in general, the attorney queried, rhetorically” “Why is it so difficult to believe that an opposing view of the same statute cannot be valid? In other words, ‘It’s my way of the highway’ — only — for the city. “The City of Asheville didn’t have the absolute authority in terms of what can and cannot be done to these objects of remembrance,” Phillips contended.



