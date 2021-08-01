City attorney responds to foe’s critique from July 15

Twitter From Staff Reports Asheville City Attorney Brad Branham responded by email July 12 with a statement contesting criticisms expressed by H. Edward Phillips III, attorney for the preservationists seeking to save the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville. Branham addressed Phillips’ critique printed in the July 15-31 edition of the Daily Planet. Branham had said he wanted to read Phillips’ comments in their entirety, and then would reply in time for the Aug. 1-14 print edition. His statement was included in the July 15-31 digital edition of the Daily Planet. Phillips’ critique of the city’s handling of the case was featured in a story headlined: “If preservationists win case, Vance Monument’s rebuild wll be costly, attorney says.” The case between the city and Phillips, who represents the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops, is before the state Court of Appeals. Following is Branham’s full statement : “With regard to the statements provided by Mr. Phillips, I would offer the following response: “The City’s position regarding the Vance Monument is straightforward. “North Carolina law provides specifically in general statute 100-2.1(c)(3) that the limitation on removal of monuments does not apply when” an object of remembrance for which a building inspector or similar official has determined poses a threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.” “The Asheville City Council, in its legislative authority, has determined that the Vance Monument did, indeed, pose a threat to the public and continues to present a dangerous condition. “Thereafter, as has occurred throughout the State, the City moved to remove the monument pursuant to this direction and its clear legal authority. “The suggestion that the City should have continued to wait on a nearly infinite number of legal challenges before commencing the removal efforts ignores the fact that the legal arguments of the N.C. 26th have now been rejected by North Carolina courts on three separate occasions, as well as by the North Carolina Historic Commission. “Beyond the clear wording of the general statute, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has already rendered its opinion in a similar case from Winston-Salem mentioned by Mr. Phillips. “In that case, the Court ruled in favor of a City’s position nearly identical to that of Asheville. “To date, the City’s actions have complied with the existing statutory law, the standing decisions of the Court of Appeals, and all decisions of the Court regarding the Vance Monument. “This includes pausing removal efforts in response to the most recent direction from the Court. “Currently, all components from the monument are being securely stored for the protection of those materials as well as for the public at large.”