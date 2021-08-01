Covering of the base of Vance Monument to be changed, city declares

From Staff Reports

The City of Asheville says a tarp covering the base of the Vance Monument will soon be replaced, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on July 19.

City spokeswoman Polly McDaniel said crews will be either installing a new tarp or covering the base with a plywood structure.

News 13 noted that it was notified on July 17 that the tarp that had been covering the base of the monument had been removed.

On July 19, the city responded to News 13 saying a structure had already been built and would be installed by July 20. The city has not said what happened to the previous covering.

On June 4, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ordered the City of Asheville and Buncombe County to stop the demolition of the Vance Monument pending the outcome of an appeal.