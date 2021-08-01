Asheville ass’t city manager/equity interim chief leaves, takes pay cut

From Staff Reports

After just two years as an Asheville assistant city manager, Richard White, 54, is resigning to take over as town manager of Carrboro, choosing to leave his hometown and to take a smaller salary.

The city said in a press release that White’s last day as Asheville’s assistant city manager will be Aug. 11 — then he will start his position as town manager of Carrboro on Aug. 23.

“A native of Asheville, White came to the city in July 2019,” the city’s release stated. “He formerly served as assistant to the town manager of Carrboro from 2000-2006, so he knows his way around the town of 21,000 (people) already.”

Regarding White’s departure, the Asheville Citizen Times noted the following in a recent story:

“Along with serving as one of the top supporting staffers to Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell, White has been interim director of a groundbreaking city equity department for nearly a year since former director Kimberlee Archie left, claiming lack of support from Campbell. The office — formed to root out institutional racism — steadily lost employees until it was left July 9 with no permanent staffers.”

Prior to serving as Asheville’s assistant city manger, White was town manager for Elon, N.C. He also worked in Athens, Ga., as assistant manager for administrative and community services, where he had oversight of multiple departments. White graduated from Asheville High School.

“I have enjoyed my time back in my hometown of Asheville, and the many opportunities to reconnect with the community here,” White said in a press release. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve the residents of Carrboro as the town manager.”



