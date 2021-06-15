Decision to halt destruction of Vance Monument? ‘It’s historic!’

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

The June 4 decision by the North Carolina Court of Appeals to order Asheville and Buncombe County to desist in deconstructing the Vance Monument in heart of downtown Asheville was “a very historic order” in the state’s history, according to H. Edward Phillips III, the attorney who represents the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops. “This is the first time a court in North Carolina has come out and said, ‘We’re stoppig a political subdivision in North Carolina from removing a monument,’” Phillips told the Daily Planet in a June 8 telephone interview. “It’s historic!” Phillips said of the decision, noting that he felt “ecstatic” about it. While the other side’s attorneys are saying the case with take a few months to resolve, Phillips said, “The average appeal time in the state of North Carolina takes 15 months.” He added, “They (the city) can’t dispose of anything” to do with the monument until the appeal is decided. “The city has a responsibility to make sure nothing happens to it. You have to hold on to every single thing and make sure nothing happens — and protect everything... I begged them not to put themselves in this spot.” What’s more, Phillips projected that “they’ve blown north of $100,000 on this (demolition), so far... Rental fence. Rental dumpsters. Rental cranes... And they are — and will continue to be — burning money on the rentals” into the foreseeable future. What’s more, Phillips told the Daily Planet, if he is ultimately successful and wins the case for the 26th historical preservation group, then “to rebuild it,” which he said would be at the city’s expense, “they’d need a ‘preservationist’ to put it back together. Some of the stuff is not usable....” And the rebuild of the Vance Monument would be at the city’s expense, he noted. Also if he ultimately prevails in the case, Phillips said that the Vance Monument likely would be required to be rebuilt at its same location on Pack Square, depending on the fate of his case representing the United Daughters of the Confederacy involving a monument in Winston-Salem that is now before the state Supreme Court. “If this political subdivision (Asheville and Buncombe) wishes to move it (the Vance Monument), they have to move it to a similarly prominent location, which might not exist or be very difficult to find — and expensive. Or they could leave it exactly where it was,” which, he said, would be the least-costly — by far — decision. In some cases, Phillips said, finding a “similarly prominent location” is not possible in a city Asheville’s size, so there is a possibility that there will be no choice beyond rebuilding the Vance Monument on its present site. Earlier in the interview, Phillips said of the present status of the Vance Monument case, “From a practical standpoint,” there was just a “one-page court order. I’m fine with that. It doesn’t take much” at this point to stop a demolition. “Right now, the city cannot remove anything from the site. So they’re stuck — with the project, the crane sitting there, rental dumpsters, everything.” In the aforementioned Winston-Salem case, in which Phillips is representing the United Daughters of Confederacy over the fate of a Confederate statue, he said the state Supreme Court will hear that case sometime later this year. Phillips said he feels confident that a reason the state Appeals Court “put the brakes on” the demolition of the Vance Monument is because “they know the state Supreme Court has the (Winston-Salem) case.” After a pause, the attorney asserted, “Quite frankly, they’re going to have to put some of these monuments back up. That’s within the realm of possibility.” In Asheville, because the other side’s attorneys “wanted to push forward” quickly, the situation now amounts to “a mess,” with the fate of the Vance Monument on hold for a likely 15 months, amid deconstruction on pause in the heart of the downtown, Phillips said. “Again, for me, and I may be an old-fashioned lawyer, I would have told my client (the city and county) to put the brakes on — and say ‘let’s just stop’ — because if the court comes in and tells us to stop, we’ve get a much bigger problem” with any mess made to date. “They didn’t think they would lose.” So how did he win with the state Appeals Court? “The court had my pleading, Judge (Alan) Thornburg’s decision, my notice of appeal and that I was hammering the fact about the Winston-Salem case” he already has in the state Supreme Court, Phillips replied. In his analysis, Phillips said, he thinks “it was a combination of two factors” with the state Appeals Court in agreeing to stop the Vance Monument deconstruction. “The city had contracted for its (the monument’s) demolition and destruction,” despite pending litigation to save it. Also, “it (the city) had task force members saying it was a monument to white supremacy — and that it can’t go up anywhere else because it will be a rallying point for white supremacists.” He reiterated that, besides seeing the apparent disrespect for the law by destroying a monument while a case for preserving it remained alive in the legal system, Phillips said he would guess that the court also decided that, “Government, you can’t do that — tell people how to think, implying they’re too stupid to think for themselves.” He added, “We — myself and my clients — denounce white supremacy,” so racism was not a factor in this case. In his view, a big question in the Vance Monument case is: “Does the law apply to political subidivisions of the state and if so, what does that look like?” Further, Phillips said, “They (his opponents) ran a huge risk. The fact that it is on appeal before the (state) Supreme Court and the fact they were going to destroy it. That’s why the brakes were put on. “You can’t just go in and ignore the requirements of the law, even if you don’t think it applies and do as you will and throw caution to the wind and say consequences don’t matter. “For objects of remembrance on state-owned property, one has to approach the state historical commission to approve their removal. To its credit, Phillips said, “The (state monument) law is cutting a path with political subdivisions…. “One of the exceptions is that if the monument presents a threat to the public,” he said, alluding to the Asheville’s citizen task force’s contention that the Vance Monument represents white supremacy, a stance with which Edwards, on behalf of his clients, the 26th, staunchly disagrees. At this point, Edwards asserted, “The threat (in Asheville) is (to) the structural integrity of the monument.”

