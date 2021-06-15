N.C. Court of Appeals orders city/county: stop demolition

From Staff Reports

The North Carolina Court of Appeals on June 4 ordered the City of Asheville and Buncombe County to halt their demolition of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville.

“The order said Asheville and Buncombe County must desist ‘any further action to deconstruct, demolish or remove the Zebulon Baird Vance Monument’ pending the outcome of an appeal,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported.

“The order said Asheville and Buncombe County must retain all parts of the monument already taken down.”

On June 5, Asheville City Attorney Brad Branham released the following statement about the court’s ruling:

“On Friday afternoon, the N.C. Court of Appeals issued a stay on all demolition activities for the Vance Monument. This means all work must cease immediately, pending the outcome of the current appeal. Although no time frame is certain, this could take several months to resolve. The City of Asheville still feels confident in our legal position, but we’ll have to wait for some time to finish the removal of the Vance Monument.”