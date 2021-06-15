Franklin Graham urges evangelicals to get vaccinated: Advice leaves some evangelicals fuming

Twitter From Staff Reports BOONE — The Rev. Franklin Graham, an Asheville native, son of the late (and world-famous) evangelist Billy Graham and now chief of his father’s massive Christian outreach operations and his own Samaritan’s Purse relief organization in Boone, has left a number of his followers fuming after he pleaded with evangelical Christians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in an interview with Axios that appeared May 17 on HBO. “I want people to know that COVID-19 can kill you,” Religion News Service quoted Graham as saying in the interview. “But we have a vaccine out there that could possibly save your life. And if you wait, it could be too late.” RNS’ story on May 17 added, “Graham said his father — the famed evangelist Billy Graham, who died in 2018 — would urge them to do the same. “‘My father was a firm believer in medicine. He believed in it, so he would have been a supporter — no question,’” RNS quoted Graham as saying. “The Axios interview comes as polling by the Pew Research Center shows 45 percent of white evangelicals say they definitely or probably will not get vaccinated against COVID-19, a higher number than any other religious group,” RNS reported. "Despite those numbers, Graham told reporter Mike Allen he wasn’t sure that more evangelical Christians are reluctant to get the vaccine than other groups but said he knows that some people are afraid of needles and that some don’t like to be told what to do," RNS noted. "Graham received pushback from many of those evangelicals in March after posting on Facebook that he had received the vaccine and believed Jesus would advocate for it, too. Samaritan’s Purse has hosted both field hospitals to treat COVID patients and vaccine clinics. "What convinced him to get vaccinated, he told Axios, was conversations he had with Ben Carson — the well-known neurosurgeon and Seventh-day Adventist turned politician and Trump cabinet member — and other doctors and scientists, who all told him they planned to get vaccinated. "'To me, there was no question it was safe,' he said," RNS's story added. Further, RNS reported, "Graham encouraged pastors to talk to their congregations about the vaccine, saying, 'We are leaders in the community, and we have a responsibility to inform them of the truth.' "Asked whether getting vaccinated was a pro-life issue, he said, 'Of course, and I’m pro-life.' “'Medicine is pro-life, he added," the RNS story stated.

