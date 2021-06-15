FOP chief rips council, D.A. for APD’s crisis in staffing

Twitter From Staff Reports Rondell Lance, who is the chief of the local Fraternal Order of Police, called out both Asheville City Council and Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams for their alleged respective parts resulting in the severe staffing crisis that has forced the Asheville Police Department to close its lobby and cut back on crime calls to which it will respond. Lance’s comments were made during a June 7 interview with the Daily Planet. As president of the local FOP, he represents roughly 280 people. “I’m elected to speak out for the men and women in law enforcement,” he emphasized. He began by noting “In Buncombe County, we have a lot of state employees. Their employees are asking to be transferred out of Buncombe County because they don’t trust the DA (district attorney).” Regarding Williams and his team, “They’re dropping good cases or plea-dealing them,” which, he noted, is discouraging to law enforcement officers. “Why would you work here when they’re dropping charges against people who are assaulting us?” Lance then noted that the two inane concepts predominating in the Asheville area are “reimagine” and “defund.” To that end, he said, “I’ve known the mayor (Esther Manheimer) and” when he was still an active officer, once even “did a ride-along with her. But at the end of the road, she’s basically a politician. She’ll listen to whoever makes the most noise.” Lance said that the loudest — and most dangerous — groups in the city are Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who, he said, also get the greatest attention of council. Also, he said personal threats from those groups likely is affecting votes from fearful council members. After a pause, Lance said, “We used to have a couple of people on City Council — like Vijay Kapoor and Jan Davis” with whom police officers could discuss city problems related to their work. “We found a voice of reason” in Kapoor and Davis. “But now, I can’t find a voice of reason any more” in any of the council members. Lance questioned what police can do “when you have someone like (Councilwoman) Kim Roney who (even) voted against a grant for ballistic vests for officers...” He also said it is ironic — and sad — that “Kim Roney is on the (city’s) public safety committee. She’s against any grant that will help the (city police) officers — or anything” to do with the APD. Regarding the current council, Lance asserted, “They have no answers. They are using the exact terminology that the anti-police group across-the-nation is using... ‘Reimagine’ — that’s nothing Asheville council thought of... ‘Defund the police’ — why do they want to defund them? I can’t find anyone with a good, solid answer.” He then scoffed at the very notion of the defund group’s idea of sending in social workers — instead of armed police officers — to resolve some domestic disputes and situations involving people with apparent mental conditions. “It’s a safety issue,” he said. “You’re just going to have a lot of social workers injured.” Besides the twin mantras of “reimagine” and “defund,” Lance said the third idea that he constantly hears for the APD is “more training,” but with few or no specifics. Referring to the so-called “woke” crowd, he said, “They are just following the national narrative. They haven’t plotted or planned.” Turning to politics, the FOP chief said, “I don’t have much hope in things changing in Buncombe County — all of the conservatives on the county commission lost in the last election,” leaving a lone Republican, Robert Pressley, on the Board of Commissioners. As for the Democrats, Lance said, “It’s not so much the party” itself that troubles him, “but that the people in the party are (all) leaning toward that far-left group. “I’m hoping that citizens will step back and see what’s happening to our city. As a resident of Buncombe County, this community is being destroyed by City Council and the city manager (Debra Campbell).” He added, “Businesses downtown (in Asheville) are upset about it, too.” A solution, in his view, would be to get “more conservative people on (city) council or the (county) commission. The (local) Republican Party isn’t strong enough — and doesn’t have the money” to make the change happen. “They lost” every seat locally in the last election, Lance reiterated. “I think this council is operating out of fear from Antifa, Black Lives Matter and Firestorm Books.” (Firestorm Books, located at 610-B Haywood Road in West Asheville, bills itself as an anarchist bookstore and, historically, has featured speakers on a number of far-left radical/revolutionary topics on a regular basis.) Lance then spoke of a local black ministers group that approached him “and said they don’t want to defund the police and that’s why we want to work with the FOP to have our voice heard.” Every time the APD chief position has a vacancy, “the (other) chiefs of North Carolina say they won’t go into Asheville because it’s a ‘no-win’ for a (police) chief,” with the far-left-leaning city councils that have held sway for more than a decade. As for the recent decision by the APD to cut back on certain crime calls it receives, Lance said that, if there is a “second round” with even more cutbacks in categories of crimes responded to, “they’d look at which calls come in the most. I know its largely from stores. Walmart and Ingles — they’re slammed every day with shoplifters. Hopefully, they wouldn’t include individuals” in the second-round of APD service cutbacks. “The property aspect could be huge in the next round... Traffic accidents where nobody’s injured or killed or nobody’s drunk — ‘We’re not coming out to the wreck any more.’ Motor vehicle accidents. Also, more emphasis on if you don’t have a suspect” in beatings, then no APD visit. “What should happen, if push comes to shove (with inadequate staffing to the point where the APD cannot continue to function), you know the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department covers the whole city and county.” Lance added, “Buncombe County could come in and take over (policing of) the city (except downtown) with its sherriff’s department. It could be that Buncombe handles (just) outside of downtown” in the city. “Leave the (city) chief here,” with a force to cover downtown — “from I-240 to the north to the tunnel to the east, to the Bowen bridge to west, and to the hospital to the south, with 25 officers to handle it. Maybe pay Buncombe $50,000 a year to cover the city beyond downtown....” Lance suggested.

