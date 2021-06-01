Emergency request to stop monument removal denied

From Staff Reports

The North Carolina Court of Appeals on May 21 “denied an emergency stay requested to stop work to remove the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville,” according to a report later that day by Asheville television station WLOS (News 13).

“A Civil War preservation group who tried suing to stop the removal of Vance Monument in downtown Asheville had filed an appeal in the suit,” News 13 noted.

“In April, a judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops Inc., which alleged the city was in breach of contract after a 2015 signed agreement between Asheville and the 26th N.C. to restore the monument for which the group raised $138,447.”

While work to remove the monument began on May 14, “City Attorney Brad Branham says some issues remain before the court,. which could still halt the removal efforts, but until those are decided the work will continue,” News 13 stated.

Meanwhile, the Asheville Citizen Times reported on May 24 that, “while denying the emergency stop, the court invited further written arguments by the parties. It was not immediately clear what the deadline would be for more arguments.”

The ACT reported on May 26 that, “after more than 120 years, the Vance Monument will likely be gone from the Asheville skyline by Memorial Day,” citing a revised estimate by Dustin Clemens, who is the project manager for the deconstruction.