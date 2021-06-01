Cawthorn chided for acting ‘juvenile’ after Cheney axing

Twitter From Staff Reports WASHINGTON — Western North Carolina Rep Madison Cawthorn was accused of being childish for his May 12 tweet celebrating the removal of Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney as House Republican Conference chair in which he quoted from “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” a 1969 hit by the group Steam. Playing with the lyrics, Cawthorn tweeted: “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney.” The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump campaigning group, retaliated by sending out links to two articles in which Cawthorn defended photos taken of himself at Adolf Hitler's vacation home — and another piece detailing sexual harassment accusations against Cawthorn from his time in college. On both of the aforementioned issues, Cawthorn repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing. As fir questions emailed to Cawthorn on May 25, no response was offered by the congressman on the response to his celebration of Cheney’s axing by the Daily Planet’s deadline. Pastor and author John Pavlovitz tweeted an image from the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, saying “you did this,” the London Independent website noted. (Cawthorn spoke at the “Save America” rally at the ellipse not far from the Capitol before the riot started.) “My friends, the Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice,” Cawthorn told the cheering crowd. Following is a summary of responses as reported in The (London) Independent: Trump critic Jeff Tiedrich mockingly and rhetorically asked of Cawthorn, “Are you five years old?” (Cawthorn, 25, is the youngest U.S. congressman since 1965 — and the first to be born in the 1990s.) Attorney Eric Slater wrote: “How professional and mature of you. The Republican Party is engaging in ... wait for it ... cancel culture. You don’t realize that you’re aiding in not only your downfall, but the downfall of your ‘party.’ Enjoy!” Twitter user Burl Chester asserted, “The fact that a sitting member of Congress would tweet this and think it’s a good idea tells you everything you need to know about today’s Republican party.” Another account holder added, “This guy (Cawthorn) doesn’t have a legislative staff because he wanted to bulk up on PR staff… and this is the material they come up with.” Steve Metz wrote that Cawthorn’s “personal brand” was “performative juvenilism” and that he “wouldn’t recognize character, integrity, and devotion to constitutional principles if they built a nest in your hair”. Noting the age difference between the song referred to and Cawthorn himself, Emily Porter tweeted: “You were -26 years old when this song was released which is probably why you forgot a ‘hey.’ Put some respect on Steam’s name. But seriously, I expected nothing less from a lying, traitorous slimeball who dabbles in forcing himself on women during his ‘fun drives.’” Helen Kennedy said: “At least quote the song correctly, you ludicrous putz.” Dennis Perkins, who also went after the North Carolina freshman, wrote: “Hey, you’re that Nazi-fetishist accused rapist who lied about his military service.”

