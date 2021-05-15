‘Staffing crisis’ forces APD to temporarily close lobby

Twitter From Staff Reports Effective May 3, the lobby at the Asheville Police Department was closed to the public. In an April 30 Facebook posting, the APD said the closure will be in effect until vacancies at the information desk are filled. People can still report non-emergency incidents on the APD website, the posting noted. People may also call the police information desk at 252-1110. To report an emergency or crime in progress, call 911, the posting advised. What’s more, an APD press release noted, “The safety of our community is always, and remains, a top priority for the Asheville Police Department. “Although our physical buildings are closed to the public as an effort to ensure the highest safety for our police officers and APD personnel, as well as decrease the chances for the spread of COVID-19 within our community, law enforcement is still functioning as normal. “Officers continue to respond to calls for service, conduct proactive patrol efforts and assist the community.

The APD release added, “This is an evolving situation. Our partners in Buncombe County are a great resource for the latest information on our community’s COVID-19 response. “To receive emergency texts directly from Buncombe County for breaking health and safety news, text BCALERT on your smartphone to 888-777. Sign up for AVL Alerts online for information from the City of Asheville.” Meanwhile, the Daily Planet contacted the APD for an update on its recent resignations of officers and the lobby closing. In response, Christina Hallingse, the APD’s public information officer, emailed the Daily Planet on May 11 that “there have been 77 resignations, 2 retirements, and 1 termination since January 1, 2020. “These numbers only reflect sworn police officers, and do not take into account any resignations or retirements of non-sworn employees.” As for an update on the closing of the APD lobby, Hallingse emailed the Daily Planet the following: “First, please let (me) provide some clarification as to why the police lobby is closed. The lobby is staffed by non-sworn employees. Three of those employees retired, effective April 30, 2021. Due to those retirements, the lobby is temporarily closed until those vacancies are filled. The positions are currenty open. “The Asheville Police Department’s top priority is the availability of officers to respond to critical emergencies. We are continutely evaluating and monitoring response times to determine next steps when they become necessary,” Hallingse wrote. Meanwhile, the APD’s recent press release stated the following regarding the department’s mission and guiding principles: “We provide the highest level of police services in partnership with the community to enhance the quality of life. We provide public safety and maintain order, enforce the laws of North Carolina, uphold the United States Constitution and support national security. We adhere to the guiding principles of integrity, fairness, respect, and professionalism.” As for specifics on the APD’s guiding principles, the release noted the following • “Integrity – honesty, compassion, trust, and accountability. Police Officers have the courage to do what is morally, ethically and legally right regardless of risk. • “Fairness – The Police Department will treat everyone impartially without favoritism or bias. • “Respect – The Police Department will treat everyone with dignity and courtesy without prejudice. ª “Professionalism – The Police Department will deliver quality services through cooperation, open communication, and a commitment to continuous improvement.”