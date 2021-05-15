In defund APD nod, Roney leads city to reject $275,416 drug interdiction grant

From Staff Reports





Asheville City Councilwoman Kim Roney’s move to request that the city remove a request from the consent agenda to accept $275,415 in federal funding for drug interdiction was successful, resulting in Asheville’s rejection of the federal funding at the May 4 meeting.

Roney, who bills herself as a progressive and ran on a platform to defund the Asheville Police Department, received support for her move during the public comment period, when a few members of the public spoke against accepting the grant as contradictory to the mandate Roney and her loyalists had given council to defund the APD.

When Mayor Esther Manheimer asked for a motion to approve or deny accepting the grant , none of the council members responded.

Without a motion, the proposal was rejected.

However, after the rejection, Councilwoman Gwen Wisler said she would like more information about the grant.

In response to Wisler’s request, council agreed to remand the matter — for vettoiing — to the city’s Finance and Public Safety subcommittees.