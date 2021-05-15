Asheville snags 5th on ‘best places’ for singles list; Greenville places 2nd

From Staff Reports

Asheville recently was voted No. 5 on a list of “The Best Places to Live for Singles,” according Money Magazine’s article titled “The Best Places to Live for Singles: 7 Cities That Are Fun, Friendly and Affordable.”

However, nearby neighbor — and red-hot rival — Greenville, S.C., about an hour’s drive to Asheville’s south, captured the No. 2 spot.

“Will the accolades for Asheville, N.C., ever cease? Probably not,” Money wrote. “But there’s a reason this booming Smoky Mountain city has wound up on so many of Money’s Best Places to Live collections. It’s still small enough for those looking for a tight-knit community, while being large enough to boast big-city levels of arts, music, food and fun.”

“Asheville has landed on a slew of ‘best of’ lists over the last decade,” the Asheville Citizen Times noted in a May 5 story on the Money Magazine list.