30 more people moved from homeless camps around Asheville

Twitter From Staff Reports Working with community partners, the City of Asheville on April 23 provided 15 rooms for unsheltered people relocated from Duke Energy property near Isaac Dickson Elementary School, a recent city press release stated. More specifically, “15 hotel rooms (were provided on April 23) for another 30 people. But, it’s a temporary fix,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported later on April 23. “Right now, there isn’t a long-term plan,” Nicole Brown, deputy director of programs and strategy with Homeward Bound, was quoted as saying by News 13. “Another 30 people moved from Asheville homeless camps to temporary housing. Each day, Brown makes it her mission to change that. ‘We believe that housing is a basic human right, and that housing is the answer to homelessness,’ she said.” according to News 13. The partners in the April 23 move included Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness, Homeward Bound and BeLoved, who “did outreach to people in this encampment, helped them pack their belongings and transported them to a local hotel,” the city release noted. “Provision of this temporary shelter is in response to safety issues that have arisen at encampments on public property and this Duke Energy property,” the release stated. “Using federal funds anticipated from the American Rescue Plan, the city has been proactive in assisting people experiencing homelessness in this and other encampments by identifying temporary housing for these unsheltered populations. These include people at encampments at Aston Park, Riverbend Park and under the I-240 bridge on (North) Lexington Avenue. “Encampments will not be allowed to return or resume in these areas. City ordinance prohibits camping on city property (Art. III of Chapter 12, Sec. 12-51). “While the city has been aligned with CDC guidance, regarding unsheltered populations during the pandemic, issues that have arisen in these encampments pose safety issues to people in these encampments and our larger community,” the city release stated. Further, the city press release stated, “Now that the city has addressed relocation of people in these established encampments, staff will turn their focus to assisting partner agencies with their efforts to secure permanent housing placements for homeless individuals and families. “The city asks that rental property owners open their housing units to people exiting homeless with rental assistance and supportive services whose most critical need is simply a safe place to call home. “The City of Asheville’s ‘north star’ remains on ending homelessness through more permanent supportive housing with new additional federal resources available to people exiting homelessness coming later this summer through the American Rescue Plan.” Those seeking more information on how to become a participating rental housing provider are being asked to contact City Homelessness Lead Brian Huskey at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . “If you or someone you know is currently experencing homelessness, call 211 for available resources,” the release noted. “For additional resources, please find the City’s Homeless Resource Guide here and our Affordable Housing Resource Guide in English here and Spanish here. “The City of Asheville supports a housing-first model to address homelessness in our community. For information visit tje City’s Homelessness Initiative webpage, the city’s press release stated. Meanwhile, News 13 quoted Brown as saying, “Some of them (the homeless) are choosing to camp. Some of them are choosing to go into hotels, when that’s available. But I think everyone would choose housing if they had that choice,” News 13 added, “The city’s been able to put people in temporary housing using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. However, those staying in hotels can only remain there until June 30.”

