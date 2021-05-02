‘Dramatic’ Youngs Mountain Trail opens for hiking near Lake Lure

Twitter From Staff Reports LAKE LURE — A new hiking trail just opened at Youngs Mountain, offering spectacular views of Lake Lure, Rumbling Bald, Weed Patch Mountain, and the lower Hickory Nut Gorge. Conserving Carolina opened the 2.1-mile trail with a ribbon-cutting on April 21. Trails Specialist Peter Barr said, “The Youngs Mountain Trail is Conserving Carolina’s most spectacular trail project yet, and it will serve as a crown jewel segment of the budding Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail network. “Its overhanging rocks and dramatic cliff ledges offer stunning vistas of the surrounding mountains, including Buffalo Creek Park and Chimney Rock State Park,” Barr added. “With the opening of the Youngs Mountain Trail, this breathtaking landscape is one step closer to being linked together by the Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail,” Barr said. The trail passes through 437 acres of forever-protected land that provides a haven for biodiversity, including numerous rare or endangered plants and animals. The mountain is home to bear, deer, bobcats, turkeys and many other kinds of wildlife. The lower part of the trail crosses several beautiful brooks while the top of the trail passes over sheer rock with a lush community of mosses and lichens. David Lee, Conserving Carolina’s natural resources manager, said, “This project beautifully combines conservation and sustainable recreation. Critical habitat for over 380 plant and animal species, including 25 rare species, is now permanently protected. All the while, the Youngs Mountain Trail expertly winds its way through spectacular hardwood forests and low elevation glade communities before terminating atop a granitic dome. This trail really shows off some of the best that North Carolina has to offer.“ Because the trail goes to the tops of cliffs and precarious outcrops, hikers are being advised to use great caution. The out-and-back trail is also quite steep and strenuous, with over 300 stone and log steps. However, hikers could also opt to hike only the lower, more moderate section, which provides a beautiful walk in the woods, culminated by gorgeous views from the first rock outcrops. The trail passes through land owned by Conserving Carolina as well as the Youngs Mountain Trail Park, which is owned by Rutherford County. Vital funding for land acquisition and trail building came from the RHI Legacy Fund, NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, NC Land and Water Fund, Open Space Institute, Recreational Trails Program, Tommy Hartzog, Fred and Alice Stanback, and Tim Sweeney. Currently, only a very small parking area is available at the trailhead, which is in the gated Tatanka neighborhood north of Lake Lure. Because parking is so limited, trail users must register for a free parking day pass at conservingcarolina.org/youngs-mountain. Conserving Carolina plans to extend the trail in the future to connect to a larger parking area outside of the gated neighborhood. Rutherford County Manager Steve Garrison said, “The county is excited about adding a new addition to our growing trail systems and to offer our citizens and visitors an opportunity to explore the grand, vast and natural beauty hidden in the coves, mountains, and foothills of Rutherford County. “We appreciate the partnerships we have with groups such as Conserving Carolina, Rutherford Outdoor Coalition and others dedicated to expanding, maintaining and promoting our trail systems,” Garrison added. The trail “was built to the highest standards of sustainable trail-building to reduce erosion, protect water quality, and minimize needs for future maintenance,”a press release stated.

