Judge denies motion to halt removal of Vance Monument

Twitter From Staff Reports Removal of the Vance Monument in the center of downtown Asheville can proceed, following a March 29 ruling by Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Steven Warren to deny a motion calling for a temporary restraining order to prevent its removal. Following Asheville City Council’s 6-1 vote on March 23 authorizing demolition of the 75-foot obelisk on Pack Square, the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops Inc. filed a lawsuit to stop the monument’s demolition. The dissenting vote on the all-Democrat council was cast by Sandra Kilgore, who said she favored repurposing the Vance Monument, rather than demolishing it. The suit alleged that the City of Asheville is in breach of contract after a 2015 signed agreement between Asheville and the 26th N.C. to restore the monument for which the group raised $138,447. In addition to opposing the plaintiff’s request for a temporary restraining order, the city has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is pending before the court. “The city can now proceed with the contracts for removal, which include removal of the scaffolding, demolition of the monument this spring/summer and installation of landscaping in its place while the city conducts a community visioning process to consider what might go in its place,” a March 29 press release from the city concluded. “The two parties are engaged in a lawsuit as to whether Asheville can demolish the 75-foot granite obelisk to Gov. Zebulon Vance in Pack Square Plaza,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported. “Warren issued the written decision with no explanation following a virtual hearing the same day with attorneys for the 26th N.C. and the city.” Meanwhile, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported. “The city plans to conduct a community visioning process to consider possible replacements for the space,” The Vance Monument, a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk, is named for Zebulon B. Vance, a former Confederate military officer, N.C governor and U.S.senator. The monument “has been tarped, covered and boarded up for months,” News 13 added. However, the tarp was blown off in a gust of wind months ago, leaving the scaffolding that now encircles the obelisk and plywood encircling its base.

