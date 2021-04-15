New barrage of attack ads against Cawthorn launched

Foes claiming WNC freshman congressman’s ‘lies encouraged a deadly attack’

From Staff Reports



WASHINGTON – The Republican Accountability Project announced March 29 that it is spending $1 million on a new round of TV and digital ads lambasting U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, and five other GOP congress members for allegdly having “encouraged a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Electoral College votes were being counted.”





RAP, a Republican group that opposes former President Donald Trump, is focusing on the GOP lawmakers who objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.





In addition to Cawthorn, the ads take aim at Reps. Kevin McCarthy of California, who is the House GOP leader, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia; Matt Gaetz of Florida; Louie Gohmert of Texas; and Mo Brooks of Alabama, who is running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.





In response to a request from the Daily Planet for Cawthorn’s response to the new attack, his press secretary Micah Bock said in an April 12 email:





“Rep. Cawthorn is disappointed to hear that local Democrats are once again funneling dark money, from outside sources, into NC-11.





“The Republican Accountability project is an affiliate of ‘Defending Democracy Together,’ which is a 501(c)(4) organization that spent $11.5 million dollars electing Joe Biden.





“This group is a well-known front for the Democrat media machine, and was one of the top ‘dark money’ groups in the 2020 election cycle according to election financing watchdog, Open Secrets.





“Rep. Cawthorn will continue to work hard for the people of his district, and will continue to fulfill his promises of only representing their interests, not the interests of some D.C. lobbying group.”





(“‘Dark money’ refers to political spending meant to influence the decision of a voter, where the donor is not disclosed and the source of the money is unknown,” the website opensecrets.org stated.)





Meanwhile, the narrator of the latest attack ad that focuses on Cawthorn says:







‘We remember how Madison Cawthorn lied about the 2020 election results. We remember that he voted to overturn the will of American voters. And we remember how his lies encouraged a deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol.

“He hopes we’ll forget. We won’t. If Madison Cawthorn won’t support democracy, we won’t support him.”

The Asheville Citizen TImes noted that “Cawthorn voted against certification of the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol to interrupt the certification process. At least five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the attack.





“ Cawthorn spoke at Trump’s rally earlier on Jan. 6, telling the crowd it had ‘some fight in it.’





“‘The Democrats with all the fraud they have done in this election. The Republicans hiding and not fighting. They are trying to silence your voice,” Cawthorn told the crowd on Jan. 6. ‘Make no mistake about it, they do not want you to be heard.’"





The ACT added, “The new ads are part of a broader push from RAP, which plans to spend $50 million in the 2022 election cycle, to weaken Trump and his allies.





“The group has pledged to protect Republicans who voted for impeachment, and may support primary challengers to pro-Trump lawmakers.‘It is about creating an awareness that what they did was a violation,’ said Sarah Longwell, the founder of the Republican Accountability Project. ‘Lying about the election being stolen, that it is disqualifying, and that they shouldn’t be allowed to just pretend that it didn’t happen.”







The commercials, which will also air later in the local news media markets in the lawmakers’ districts, began running April 5 on CNN and on digital platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.



