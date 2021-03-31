Vance Monument removal OK’d 6-1 by Asheville council

From Staff Reports

Asheville City Countil voted 6-1on March 23 to approve its task force’s recommendation to remove the Vance Monument — the final step that will lead to the demolotion of a landmark located in Pack Square in the heart of downtown Asheville since it was erected in 1897.

The dissenting vote was cast by Sandra Kilgore, who has said in the past that she has favored repurposing the monument.

“The cost to remove the obelisk will be about $115,000,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported. “Another $25,000 will go to create a temporary site, which could feature landscaping and a flower bed installation.”

In addressing council, capital projects director Jade Dundas said that, pending council authorization, the monument removal and demolition, as well as temporary site restoration, is expected to take 45 days.

Following the monument removal, a temporary site restoration would occur including a $25,535 landscaping contract to MS Lean Landscaping, an Asheville African American-owned business.

Later, another $70,000 would be used for the “vision” portion of the project, under which “a team of planners and community organizers will work with the public to create a comprehensive community vision document for the site,” a city press release noted.





The city’s press release on the Vance Monument vote also stated, “Both elective bodies directed the county and city managers to identify next steps.

Further, the release noted, “In January, the city issued a call for bids to remove the monument. This was done to determine an estimated removal cost, not because a decision had been made. Five North Carolina companies responded with prices ranging from $114,150 to $495,000,” with the city choosing a bid of about $115,000 to remove the obelisk.

“The process and resulting report — which will act as the guide to any future repurposing of the site — includes the use of contracted services and is expected to cost between $50,000-$70,000.”

At the March 23 meeting, council approved this appropriation,” the city press release concluded.



