2nd Dem challenger aims to unseat Cawthorn

Twitter From Staff Reports Iraq War veteran Josh Remillard, who lives in Mills River, on March 12 was the second person to announce a challenge to unseat U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville. Remillard “said he’s challenging Cawthorn because of controversies that have embroiled the freshman 11th District congressman, including his appearance at a Jan. 6 rally before the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported. Remillard likely will be in a primary facing Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferarra, who announced her candidacy on March 3. (A story on Beach-Ferrara’s announcement appearing in the March 15-30 edition of the Daily Planet.). News 13 also quoted Remillard as saying, “This is just not the kind of representative that I respect in this district. He’s not serious, he’s not mature while he’s up there challenging people to arm-wrestling matches or saying ‘cry lib’ after the election. There are serious issues that are happening here that are not getting addressed.” What’s more, News 13 noted, “Political experts said the odds a Democrat could win the Republican-heavy 11th District are small, even with the fact that the district includes the City of Asheville.”

On his website (www.joshremillard.com, Remillard stated the following on why he is running: “I’m running because Western North Carolina deserves better. We deserve leaders that will uphold the Constitution and make our lives better. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and do the hard work of strengthening our economy, fixing a broken health-care system, and improving our kids’ education. I’m running to bring honor back to Congress.” Remillard’s website also noted the following about the candidate: “Josh Remillard was born in Goldsboro. Having been passed around from foster home to foster home, he was adopted at the age of four by his grandparents and grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina. “Josh grew up learning the values of respect for others and selfless service shown by his grandfather’s service at the State Department and his grandparents’ decision to adopt him. “Josh knows what it means to fight to protect our country and the constitution. His sense of service led him to enlist to serve in the U.S. Army as an Infantryman; he honorably served for eight years, deploying twice to combat in Iraq, to defend the values that our nation was founded on: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. “While deployed, he earned his Combat Infantryman’s Badge while being engaged by armed combatants. He quickly rose through the ranks, earning his sergeant stripes for his demonstrated leadership in combat and back home on American soil. “He attended and graduated both from the Warrior Leader’s and Advanced Leader’s courses. “Shortly after leaving the Army, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Washington. He then returned home to North Carolina with his wife, Rhiannon, to raise their family. “Before returning home, Hurricane Michael devastated communities along the East Coast. Joshua jumped into action to continue serving Americans. As a Grey-shirt volunteer with Team Rubicon, Joshua was trained and deployed to Marianna, Florida. Josh witnessed first hand the unimaginable loss that fellow Americans endured. “Josh and Rhiannon now live in Mills River, with their two daughters, Gwenevere and Eowyn. “As the next congressman for North Carolina’s 11th district, Josh is committed to improving the lives of Western North Carolinians,” Remillard’s website stated.

