LBGTQ activist seeks to unseat Rep. Cawthorn: Challenger nets $100K on 1st day

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, who is both an Asheville LGBTQ activist and a member of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, announced March 3 that she will challenge U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, for his seat. Her campaign also annoiunced that she had received $100,000 in donations on the first day of her campaign after her announcement. Beach-Ferrara, a Democrat, is the first to declare candidacy for the 11th District seat. The Daily Planet did not receive an announcement from Beach-Ferrara's campaign about her entry into the race in a bid to unseat Cawthorn, but a statment from her — titled "Why I'm Running" on jasmineforcongress.com, says the following: "I'm running to take on Representative Madison Cawthorn. Cawthorn has failed the families of our district. Not only did he spew dangerous conspiracy theories about our election and help fire up a violent crowd to attack our Capitol, he is more focused on self-promotion than serving Western North Carolinians. "An organizer to my core, I'm building a campaign that will engage with voters in every corner of the district. That means knocking on doors of people who haven't heard from a campaign in years, talking to folks who have disengaged from the political process because it seems like elected officials don't care about their lives, and bringing new people into the process. "In Congress, I will go to work every day focusing on delivering on early childhood education, responding to the opioid crisis, protecting family farms and expanding economic opportunity—not generating self-serving headlines." In biograpraphical information about Beach-Ferrara, the same website states: "As a Buncombe County Commissioner, an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ and the founding Executive Director of the Campaign for Southern Equality (CSE), Jasmine Beach-Ferrara has overturned expectations and created positive change for her community. "'My whole life I heard different versions of "you can't." And I know that far too many people in Western North Carolina feel counted out and overlooked. I'm running to ensure that everyone in this district knows that they are heard and th


