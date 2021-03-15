Edwards’ new bill would require all N.C. sheriffs to work with ICE

From Staff Reports

RALEIGH — State Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, is sponsoring yet another bill to force North Carolina sheriffs to assist ICE, The Associated Press reported March 10.

“ICE,” aka the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, states on its website that its mission “is to protect America from the cross-border crime and illegal immigration that threaten national security and public safety.”

The AP noted, “North Carolina Republicans are again pressing legislation to force county sheriffs to recognize requests of federal immigration agents who believe a defendant is in the country illegally, But the odds for enactment likely remain the same as in 2019, when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper successfully blocked a similar measure.”

The new GOP bill received majority backing by the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 9.

The bill “largely follows a measure from two years ago waylaid when Cooper vetoed it,” The AP reported.

Black sheriffs in several urban counties have stated — emphatically — their refusal to work closely with ICE, including Buncombe Sheriff Quentin Miller, who is a Democrat.