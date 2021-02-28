Lieutenant governor delivers Facebook tribute to iconic radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh

‘We have lost one of my personal heroes,’ N.C. leader says



From Staff Reports

RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a recently elected Republican, recorded a Facebook video on Feb. 17, noting “With the death of a true American patriot, Rush Limbaugh, I wanted to share my personal story on how he touched my life and influenced my political journey.”





Following is a transcript developed by the Daily Planet from Robinson’s video:





“Just wanted to share this story with you. Some of you may have heard this before.





“Back in the early to middle ‘90s, as a young man, I was very politcally unaware...I wasn’t politcally active. I happened to be with my best friend....





“I saw somebody on television — the old man Rush Limbaugh. I kind of flippantly called Rush Limbaugh ‘racist.’ I said, ‘You know that guy’s a racist. I don’t like him.’ My friend. that day, he challenged me. He said, ‘Well, how do you know he’s a racist?’





“‘Well,’ I said, ‘The people on television said he’s one.’ He reminded me of some comments I had made about the untruths they tell on television.





“He (Robinson’s friend) told me ... He said, ‘If the people on television tell these untruths about other people, how do you know they’re not being untruthful about Rush Limbaugh?’