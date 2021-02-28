Lieutenant governor delivers Facebook tribute to iconic radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh

|
‘We have lost one of my personal heroes,’ N.C. leader says
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a recently elected Republican, recorded a Facebook video on Feb. 17, noting “With the death of a true American patriot, Rush Limbaugh, I wanted to share my personal story on how he touched my life and influenced my political journey.”
Following is a transcript developed by the Daily Planet from Robinson’s video:
“Just wanted to share this story with you. Some of you may have heard this before.
“Back in the early to middle ‘90s, as a young man, I was very politcally unaware...I wasn’t politcally active. I happened to be with my best friend....
“I saw somebody on television — the old man Rush Limbaugh. I kind of flippantly called Rush Limbaugh ‘racist.’ I said, ‘You know that guy’s a racist. I don’t like him.’ My friend. that day, he challenged me. He said, ‘Well, how do you know he’s a racist?’
“‘Well,’ I said, ‘The people on television said he’s one.’ He reminded me of some comments I had made about the untruths they tell on television.
“He (Robinson’s friend) told me ... He said, ‘If the people on television tell these untruths about other people, how do you know they’re not being untruthful about Rush Limbaugh?’
“Then he asked me, ‘Have you ever read any of his (Limbaugh’s) books? Have you ever listened to his radio program?’
“The answer I had to give him was ‘no,’ that I hadn’t. I didn’t know Rush Limbaugh. I was only going on what I had heard about him.
“And so I went out and bought Rush Limbaugh’s (1992) book, ‘The Way Things Ought to Be.’ And I read it. And it actually ended up changing my life because it helped me realize that I was conservative. And that I always had been conservative my entire life — ever since I was a child.
“I say it changed my life because it set me on a course to help me understand that being politically aware and being politically active helps you determine your destiny in life. It determines the direction of your neighborhood, your home, your state and all those places....
“And so coming to understand about being conservative is what set me on the course that would eventually put me in this office. And so today with the passing of Rush Limbaugh, I say this:
“‘America’s lost a great man. It’s lost a great conservative, a great radio host and we have lost one of my personal heroes — someone that I consider to be a foundation stone in my political life.’
“And so to Rush Limbaugh’s family, we send out our personal condolences. And on a personal note, I’d just like to say to Rush himself, ‘Rest in peace. The radio world will miss you — and so will I.’
“And I guess that’s all. That’s all we can say. ‘Rest in peace, Rush Limbaugh. You’re loved — and you will be missed. Thank you,’” Robinson concluded.