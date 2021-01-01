Cawthorn vows to contest presidential election result

Twitter From Staff Reports Western North Carolina Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn, R-Hendersonville, announced Dec. 21 that he plans to contest the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to count the electoral votes. What’s more, Cawthorn warned other Republicans that he personally will fund their primary challengers if they do not call for “fair” elections. The Raleigh News & Observer stated in its news story on the plan, “The challenge stands no chance of overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s victory against President Donald Trump.” In addition, the N&O reported that N.C. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Davie County, vowed Dec. 22 also to contest the election result. In a Dec. 22 letter sent to his Republican House colleagues in North Carolina, Budd wrote, “The people of North Carolina chose Donald Trump to be re-elected. We should not allow the lack of election integrity in other states (to) deprive us of the president that we voted for.” The N&O also noted,“‘Yes, I plan to object on January 6th,’ Budd wrote in a tweet that outlined what he felt are issues with the November vote, including ballots accepted after Election Day, the removal of voter safeguards and outdated voter rolls.” The new Congress will be sworn in Jan. 3. Cawthorn, 25, will be the youngest member of Congress. Budd won a third term in the House in November, representing the 13th district, which stretches from Davie to Person County. “He (Budd) is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2022, his spokesman confirmed Monday (Dec. 21),” the N&O reported. Meanwhile, Cawthorn said, “I will be contesting the election,” during remarks Dec. 21 at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit , a conservative youth conference, held in West Palm Beach, Fla. “And not only that, I have a message for all other Republicans across the country. If you are not on the record calling for fair, free and just elections now and in the future, I will come to your district, and I will fund a primary opponent against you.” Cawthorn wrote later Dec. 21 on Twitter, “The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic. Attempts to subvert the constitutional authority of state legislatures to conduct elections strikes at the very heart of representative government. I choose to stand in the breach, to fight for us.” He wrote later on Twitter, “On behalf of the people I am contesting this election based on constitutional violations by key states.” Cawthorn, who was elected to represent North Carolina’s 11th congressional district on Nov. 3, claimed that swing states with “liberal” governors and secretaries of states have “broken the law and gone against our Constitution” in the 2020 election. However, “A formal challenge would require a senator to join Cawthorn in contesting Biden’s victory,” a National Review story noted. “Since the election, Trump has refused to concede and claimed he won a second term, alleging widespread voter fraud favoring Biden, the magazine added. “Trump’s legal team has filed a slew of lawsuits in swing states Biden won but has failed to produce evidence of fraud on a scale that would alter the election outcome,” National Review reported. Meanwhile, the Asheville Citizen Times stated in a Dec. 24 story that, “Since Election Day (Nov. 3), judges have rejected nearly every election lawsuit made by the Trump administration and Republican officials who have made baseless claims about illegal ballot dumps, faulty vote-counting machines, and scheming poll workers. “Pre-election actions by state election bodies — like the N.C. State Board of Elections extending the deadline for mail-in ballots — have already adjudicated in the U.S. Supreme Court,” the ACT reported. “The Contitution requires both chambers of Congress to meet before Inauguration Day to count the electoral votes from every state. This typically ceremonial event has become more complex this year, as Cawthorn joined a small group of Republican representatives who intend to contest the electoral count. “Any formal challenge requires a senator to join, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already acknowledged Biden as President-elect. The Associated Press also reported last week (in mid-December) that McConnell has said challenging the Electoral College would be a ‘terrible vote,’” the ACT stated Meanwhile, the Raleigh News & Observer on Dec. 23 reported, “Debate in each chamber is allowed for up to two hours. Members of Congress are allowed to speak just once for up to five minutes. “Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican who is leading the effort, told CNN that he had ‘as many as 72’ GOP lawmakers who wanted to speak. It could delay the actual counting all day, perhaps into Jan. 7,” the N&O stated.





