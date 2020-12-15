County votes 7-0 to accept counsel to get rid of landmark; looks to city for the next steps

Twitter From Staff Reports The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 on Dec. 7 to accept the Vance Monument Task Force’s recommendation “and direct staff to coordinate with the City of Asheville on future actions” involving its removal, according to a county press release issued afterward. “After four months of meetings, public input and deliberations, the Vance Monument Task Force co-chairs presented their recommendation” to the commissioiners,” the release stated. “Previously, the task force voted 11-1 for removal of the Confederate-era obelisk and to prioritize outside funding for the undertaking of the initiative. “Since the Vance Monument is located on city property, the county has no legal saying in the matter,” a release on the meeting stated. However, the commissioners decided to vote anyway to show solidarity with the city in the obelisks’s removal. “I’m impressed at the number of people that were interested in serving on this task force who brought ideas, experience, and insights,” Commission Chair Brownie Newman said during the meeting, according to the county press release. “I appreciate everyone who served in this process to deliberate and gather community input.” The Vance Monument Task Force is comprised of 12 community members, with equal appointments made by the county and city. “Over the course of roughly 12 weeks, the group held virtual meetings and online public input sessions to help them arrive at their recommendation to remove Vance Monument,” the release noted. Further, the release pointed out, “Chairman (Brownie) Newman stated he was impressed by the collaboration and compromise members of the task force exhibited. “Not everyone that started this process had the same perspective… folks appointed to the task force represented all views,” Newman said, according to the release. “The county has not dedicated any funding to the next steps of the process, but Chairman Newman noted, ‘They are prepared to consider additional support if needed,’” the county release stated. Meanwhile, Commissioner Robert Pressley told the Daily Planet in a telephone interview on Dec. 10 that he disagrees with news media reports he has seen elsewhere, stating that the county voted to support the task force’s recommendation to raze the monument. Instead, he contended that the commissioners voted “to continue to get information from the city on what’s going on” with the obelisk. “They say we don’t have anything to do” with ownership or fate of the obelisk.

