Hendersonville gives OK for its 1st boutique hotel to be built in downtown

Twitter From Staff Reports HENDERSONVILLE — The conditional rezoning for a proposed new boutique hotel in downtown Hendersonville was approved unanimously by Hendersonville City Council on Dec. 3. The action will allow the project to advance with construction of the hotel on a realtively small lot at 101 N. Church St. behind the Historic Courthouse. The hotel, which will encompass 55,000-square-foot and include 69 rooms, has been tentatively named the Court House Inn. It will be downtown’s first boutique hotel. The hotel will feature a rooftop gathering space, bar and restaurant on the 0.78-acre site, which will also house a two-level, 10,000-square-foot parking deck with space for 64 vehicles. Council’s decision followed months of interactions between developers and city officials to modify the plan. It also had to clear the high hurdle of some public opposition. The Hendersonville Times-News reported, “When the project cleared the planning board by a split vote in early November, parking was a sticking point, as the hotel’s on-site parking doesn’t provide enough space at full capacity. Concerns were voiced about parking overflowing into crowded downtown spaces. “Applicant Stephen Barker told the planning board there would be ‘plenty of parking on site,’” the HT-N noted, with a target capacity of 70 percent at the hotel, or about 43 occupied spaces out of the total 64. The building, at 64 feet tall, will be about 20 feet shorter than the nearby Historic Courthouse, which is also uphill from the site, the developers said. Presenting the application on Dec. 3, Downtown Economic Development Director Lew Holloway noted that developers have continued to modify the look of the building following input from city staff and the Historic Preservation Commission. He shared the latest illustrations that show more brickwork and other design changes. Walter Fields with the Catellus Group presented the updated renderings, saying the now-vacant site is interesting as one of the only sites with three street frontings, and is one of the largest properties in the downtown area that’s not publicly owned. He described it as a “specialty hotel designed specifically for this location.” Fields acknowledged the parking concerns, but noted there’s no requirement in the zoning district for parking and said developers are spending considerable resources to create the two-level parking deck that has entrances on both Second Avenue West and First Avenue West.

