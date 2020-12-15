APD chief raises questions after ‘progressive’ councilwoman opposes buying bulletproof vests

Twitter From Staff Reports A vote by Asheville City Council’s progressive newcomer Kim Roney on Dec. 8 against a proposal to buy new bulletproof vests for the Asheville Police Department has triggered questions and concerns from Asheville Police Chief David Zack. “Zack said he’s upset that Roney voted against money to buy new bulletproof vests for the department, and he said it sends the message that Roney thinks bulletproof vests are not necessary,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported Dec. 10. “Were officers upset? I think that’s an easy ‘yes,’” Zack said, according to the News 13 report. The police chief “wants an explanation from Roney as to why she voted against something he considers a basic safety requirement,” News 13 noted. “I think these officers have a right to know what the logic was behind that vote,” Zack said, according to the TV station. In the meantime, despite the opposition vote cast by Roney, council voted 6-1 to approve grant money for the bulletproof vests, as well as city money to match it. On other APD matters, Roney also voted: • Not to accept a private donation for the department to use toward de-escalation training • Against providing money for the department to replace old rifles. However, both of the aforementioned measures also were passed by council on 6-1 votes. “She spoke on those last two items during the meeting, but not about the vests,” News 13 noted. “This funding authorization doesn’t get us to our stated city goals,” Roney said, according to News 13. “It sets a violent example for our youth and communities mourning from gun violence.” Meanwhile, Zack said he can empathize with certain positions on defunding police, even though he disagrees with them, but that officer protection is the issue with bulletproof vests. Zack stressed that bulletproof vests — as they become worn down with age — become inefficient and unsafe. Also, he noted that every new officer also needs a new vest for safety reasons. “Right now we’re a little critical; we have that right as well, and we’re exercising it,” Zack told the TV station. In the meantime, Roney issued the following statement on the issue to News 13: “Bulletproof vests are an absolutely necessary tool for the current role we assign to our APD staff. There is funding in the budget for this expenditure, but I could not rubber stamp funding increases for the department while we’re reimagining what public safety looks like,” Roney said. “As one of the new members who didn’t vote for this budget, it’s now all of our responsibility to make decisions with care.”

