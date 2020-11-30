$27M in incentives OK’d for aircraft firm; ‘war profiteer’ criticism arises

From Staff Reports

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 17 approved $27 million in incentives to an aerospace company that, in turn, is vowing to bring “generational change” to the local economy.

What’s more, the vote proceeded despite deep concerns from some residents over alleged links to civilian deaths in Yemen.

The incentives were awarded — through the vote — to Pratt & Whitney, a Connecticut-based aircraft engine-maker. The Buncombe funds are part of a total of $40 millon in combined state and county incentives. In addition, Biltmore Farms, a development company, donated 100 acres to P&W.

The Asheville Citizen Times reported on Nov. 19 that “23 people called in to comment during a public hearing before the vote. All but one criticized the deal, citing environmental concerns and Pratt & Whitney’s ownership by Raytheon, the world’s third-largest defense contractor whose weapons have been used against civilians, including children in the Yemini conflict, according to Amnesty International.”

Pratt & Whitney announced plans on Oct. 22 to bring around 800 jobs and $650 million in investments to the area.

The planned investment and projected jobs ranks as all-time records for a single project in Western North Carolina.

The million-square-foot facility will be accessed by a bridge crossing the French Broad River, connecting to N.C. Highway 191, across from the N.C. Arboretum in south Buncombe County.

The aerospace manufacturer’s $27 million in incentives will be paid out by the county over 10 years, as requested by the firm.

The money is part of $40 million in state and county incentives, plus 100 acres donated by Biltmore Farms, LLC.

Aircraft engines will be designed and manufactured at the facility.

In the Oct. 22 announcement of the project, Brownie Newman, chairman of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, said the commissioners are “proud to welcome Pratt & Whitney to this community as they announce the single largest job creation project in our history. The project will help diversify our local economy and create hundreds of new jobs that pay above the national average.”

Meanwhile, the hiring process for the facility is expected to begin in late 2021, according to P&W officials.



