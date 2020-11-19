49 APD officers quit since beginning of 2020

From Staff Reports

The Asheville Police Department, which has experienced a surge in resignations this year, recently acknowledged that the exodus of offiers is continuing as 14 more resignations have been received since Sept. 16.

“For the year, the APD has received 49 resignations by sworn officers, 45 of which have been submitted since June 1,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported on Nov. 6.

Only 20 officers quit the force for the entire year in 2019.

“Of the 14 officers who have resigned since mid-September, 12 were senior officers and had a combined 85 years of experience on the force,” the ACT noted.

“Since June 1, the APD has lost 28 senior officers and two sergeants for a combined total of more than 230 years of experience.”

City spokeswoman Christina Hallingse was quoted by the ACT as saying, “The Human Resources Department and the Asheville Police Department are working closely together to develop strategies to fill every vacant police officer position. These essential positions are not included in the hiring freeze currently in place within the City of Asheville.”