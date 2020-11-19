17 Asheville firefighters test positive for COVID-19; eight others quarantined

From Staff Reports

The Asheville Fire Department has 25 firefighters in quarantine as of mid-month, with 17 testing positive for COVID-19 and eight others quarantined for close contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus, Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette announced recently.

“One (positive test) is one too many,” Burnette was quoted as saying in the Nov. 16 edition of the Asheville Citizen Times.

“... We are seeing nationally and at a state level an unbelievable increase in COVID cases. So, for us to also have an increase, unfortunately, is not surpising.”