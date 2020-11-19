N.C. gets Red Zone COVID 19 status; cases hit a record, holidays looming

Twitter From Staff Reports RALEIGH — As of Nov. 14, according to state health officials, at least 309,118 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,756 have died, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. “The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday (Nov. 14) reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases, far higher than the 1,779 new cases reported on Friday and 2,893 on Thursday,” the Raleigh newspaper noted. It added, “Saturday’s number set a single-day record in North Carolina for the largest jump reported in new infections. Wednesday’s daily case count (3,119) was the previously highest reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.” The jump to 209,118 confirmed cases in the state follows on the heels of a new executive order on Nov. 10 from Gov. Roy Cooper, lowering the indoor gathering limit to 10 people, starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and extending to 5 p.m. Dec. 4. On Nov. 11, after the state set an earlier single-day record (that was surpassed on Nov. 14) for COVID-19 cases, state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a press release: “This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together,” Cohden said. “I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait 6 feet apart. Wash your hands often.” In another recent local COVID-19-related developments, UNC Asheville recently confirmed that it has had 25 COVID-19 cases since July 1 On Nov. 6, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard from county Health Director Stacie Saunders that small gatherings are driving case counts in the county, and urged residents to keep up with safety measures like social distancing and wearing masks, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported.. While Buncombe, at that time, was holding steady, “North Carolina is now considered a Red Zone for COVID-19 cases. That means more than 101 positive tests per 100,000 people,” News 13 noted in a Nov. 11 report According to the White House, North Carolina is the 30th-highest state regarding positive tests in the country. Meanwhile, Cooper said on Nov. 10 that the main goal is to bring the state’s numbers down, especially as the holiday season nears.”Thanksgiving is a time millions of Americans typically spend with loved ones. But this year, health officials are warning of potential consequences as cases trend in the wrong direction.” the governor said in the press release.