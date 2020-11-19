Mission Health reports its highest-ever number of coronavirus cases on Nov. 12

From Staff Reports

Following the state trend, Asheville-based Mission Health system experienced a record of COVID-19 hospitalizations durng the second week of November.

“We’ve seen increased numbers in our regional hospitals. We’ve seen a rise at Mission Hospital,” Dr. William Hathaway, chief medical officer at Mission Hospital, was quoted as saying by Asheville television station WLOS (News 13).

As of the morning of Nov. 13, Mission Health system reported 56 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 patient hospitalizations, News 13 reported, adding that “that number is up by 17 just from Monday (Nov. 9).” The numbers are a record high for the system overall.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it increased,” Hathaway said, according to News 13.

Overall, Mission Hospital recorded 41 COVID-19 cases, Angel Medical Center, two; Blue Ridge Regional, five; and Mission Hospital McDowell, eight.

“The sicker patients come to Mission and the other ones don’t,” Hathaway told News 13. “You know, at some point, there’s just so many patients that we can’t handle it. We’re not at that point right now, though.”

Meanwhile, the Asheville Citizen Times on Nov. 13 quoted Hathaway as saying there is “no reason why we can’t be the next Wisconsin,” providing an example of a state with skyrocketing COVID-19 cases.

News 13 noted that Hathaway also said there is still plenty capacity in the system as a whole, but he is worried that at some point that could change.

“Western North Carolina is sort of the North Carolina equivalent of the rural areas within our own state,” Hathaway told News 13. “It’s like a microcosm, and so the spread of Western North Carolina, now in a delayed fashion, doesn’t surprise me. It’s getting out into these more rural counties, less populated counties.”