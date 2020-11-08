Cawthorn does it!

Hendersonville native, 25, tops tough foe, fools pollsters; elected youngest congressman

From Staff Reports



HENDERSONVILLE — Madison Cawthorn, a Republican who was elected to U.S. House of Representatives District 11 after defeating his Democratic foe Col. Moe Davis on Nov. 3, spoke to a turnout of more than 500 volunteers, supporters and news media members during a victory speech on the night of Nov. 3 at Point Lookout Vineyards.





With 100 percent of the vote counted, Cawthorn, a lifelong resident of Hendersonville, won with 243,898 votes (54.5 percent), while Davis garnered 189,516 votes (42.4 percent).





“When Madison Cawthorn joins the North Carolina delegation in the House of Representatives in January, he will become the youngest member of Congress and the youngest Republican ever elected to the House,” The Washington Post reported on Nov. 4.





“The 25-year-old will also likely be a lightening rod for controversy,” the Post added. “He has already drawn allegations of racism and positioned himself as highly conservative on issues ranging from abortion to racial justice. On Tuesday, after his decisive victory against Democratic challenger Moe Davis, Cawthorn may have set the tone for his first term in office, in the mold of President Trump, by sending a tweet.





“‘Cry more, lib,’ he wrote, just after the election results swung in his favor,” the Post noted.





Meanwhile, Cawthorn’s foe, Davis, who had spoken to a gathering of his staff, volunteers and supporters earlier that evening inside his Asheville home to see results coming in, issued the following statement after Cawthorn’s victory was announced:





“I’m grateful to over 1,000 volunteers who worked tirelessly to help me try to bring better days to Western North Carolina. I’ll be forever grateful for their support. But the voters have spoken and while I’m disappointed, I respect their decision.





“We live in a divided America and a divided Western North Carolina. It is now up to those elected to find a way to heal the divisions, seek common ground and work together to reduce poverty, increase access to healthcare and protect our precious environment.





“There is a lot of work to do. We are here to help.”





In interviews with the news media, Cawthorn has described himself as a Christian and a constitutional conservative. He is engaged to Cristina Bayardelle, a college student and competitive CrossFit athlete.





Speaking just before Cawthorn’s victory speech were Joel Benson, Cawthorn’s boss when he worked as a manager at Hendersonville’s Chick-fil-A restaurant (of which Benson is the owner); and Cawthorne’s older brother, Zachary, a professional financial advisor.





The first speaker, Benson, told a couple of stories on how impressed he was with Cawthorn as a worker and a human being — from the first time he met him.





“Unbelievable. You are about to witness something historic,” Benson told the crowd of Cawthorn’s rise to congressman. “I don’t want to cheapen this for all of you who have worked tirelessly to make it happen.”





He said he first met Cawthorn when Cawthorn’s father introduced him — and they shook hands. “The first time I met” Cawthorn was at a political event that was very similar to the one tonight (Nov. 3) at Point Lookout Vineyards.”





He added, “You see those eyes because a handshake with Madison goes right with his eyes... I got to see this young man grow and really find his legs... He was really just into leadership. I entrusted him with my business. I entrusted him with my guests. And this week I entrusted him with my vote.” The crowd cheered.





“I remember the day I got a fateful call” about the tragic car accident in which Cawthorn was injured, leaving him wheelchair-bound, paralyzed from the waist down.)





“And I watched this young man make the choice to live. He knew there was more in him — and that God had more for him to do.” Benson said they spent six weeks together during Cawthorn’s recovery, during which Cawthorn would write — and rewrite — new a “directional plan” for his life on an amazingly regular basis. “This is remarkable — do you understand?





He added, “He (Cawthorn) knew from an early age that this is where he wanted to be.“He took someting from a possibility to a probability ... to something that I now believe is possibly ... providential.” The crowd cheered.





Benson then introduced Cawthorn’s brother, of whom, Benson said, "put his life on hold for two years” to help his brother.





Just before turning the microphone over to Zackary Cawthorn, Benson added that Madison Cawthorn made the announcement years ago that, “someday, I want to be a congressman for the United States of America.”





Cawthorn’s brother triggered laughter from the crowd when he quipped, “I’m the president and CEO of the Madison Cawthorn fan club....





“I have four girls (daughters) and I look forward to his name being in their history books. On their exams, they could say, like, you know, like, ‘That’s my uncle!’” Many in the crowd laughed.





More seriously, he said, “I never have been more proud than now of Madison Cawthorn... “Madison cares about people. Madison cares about you. He cares about me. You all know he’s a fighter, but he’s also a uniter — and he’s going do every single thing he can for you guys in Washington, D.C.” He then turned over the microphone by introducing — with much gusto as the crowd cheered wildly — “Congressman Madison Cawthorn!”





Cawthorn began his victory speech by saying, “Wow! Ladies and gentlemen, we just made history! We have come together. And we’ve said it’s enough with divisive politics....“It’s enough with career politicians ruinng our lives, wasting our tax dollars, and telling tells us what we can do with our faith and our money.





“Ladies and gentlemen, the people of Western North Carolina have said we are sending a weapon (him) to Washington, D.C. to end this political divisiveness and to bring America back to what it once was.





”He then introduced his fianceé who was on stage near him.





“Her and I are looking forward to having children. Let me tell you I can’t wait to raise those children in Western North Carolina.The people of these mountains are the people who raised me...





“Tonight, ladies and gentlemen I give you my blood — and blood is thicker than any water. And I will serve you because you are my family.





“Looking at our country now. I think we realize we are not as great as we once were. That’s why we have the slogan our president has of ‘Make America Great Again.’ It’s harkening back to what America once was. We are not nearly as noble or great as we once were.





“When I look out on Western North Carolina, I realize we are the sons and daughters” of the previous generations who existed when America was great — “and we can create a better America.





“When started this campaign, I would look around the GOP meetings. I noticed that nobody was under (age) 50.” However, he said he has brought in a lot of people younger than that, which will be healthy for the GOP’s future.





“And I believe everyone here was born for such a time as this... Ladies and gentelemen, we were born for a time like this. And I was born for a time like this.





“And I give you my word... from this day until my last breath as your representative I will be indebted to no one but the people of Western North Carolina!” The crowd cheered.





“I am your advocate. I will fight on behalf of you. But more importantly I will united our country on behalf of the people of Western North Carolina.





“Ladies and gentlemen, I accept your nominaton. I promise you I will represent you well. Thank you,” Cawthorn concluded.



