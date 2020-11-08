Protest planned Nov. 4 in downtown Asheville cited for city’s early closings; APD issues warning

Twitter From Staff Reports The City of Asheville announced on Nov. 4 that it was would be closing early that afternoon in anticipaton of a protest in downtown Asheville that evening, but no violence, looting or property damage were reported. Specifically, City Public Information Officer Polly McDaniels announced in a press release, “Asheville City Hall, the Municipal Building and Public Works Building will close at 3 p.m. today (Nov. 4), in advance of a planned protest.” Meanwhile, in a separate press release, the Asheville Police Department said, “The Asheville Police Department is anticipating protest events this evening. We support and respect an individual’s constitutional right to exercise free speech in a peaceful manner. APD has and will continue to work with event organizers. “In order to maintain the safety of everyone in our community, we would like to remind everyone that causing harm or injury to persons or property, blocking streets and intersections, and trespassing are illegal offenses and can result in arrest. The APD press release added, “We will stand by for anyone who may need assistance. “Demonstrations, parades and marches, unless permitted otherwise, are prohibited to block streets or intersections, or obstruct the flow of traffic (NCGS § 14-277.2) (Code 1965, § 25-4). Demonstrators are asked to stay on the sidewalks and abide by all traffic rules. “North Carolina law prohibits the possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons at parades or demonstrations on public property (NCGS § 14-277.2) (Ord. No. 2299, § 2, 6-25-96). “Entering private property without the property owner’s permission, or remaining on private property after the property owner asks that you leave, is trespassing (NCGS § 14-159.11-13).” Later on the night of Nov. 4, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported that there were, indeed, two protests shceduled earlier that afternoon and evening — and that both were planned as “peaceful gatherings to advocate for the complete counting of every ballot cast.” News 13 noted, “One protest happened, while another was postponed... Close to 100 people gathered in Pack Square Park on a late, fall afternoon, calling for every ballot to be counted regardless of the outcome of any race.” The protest was scheduled after President Donald Trump’s campaign filed election lawsuits. “Hosted by Indivisible Asheville/WNC, a non-partisan organization ‘dedicated to protecting democracy’ and community partners, ‘Rally to Protect the Results & Count Every Vote’ had several scheduled speakers, including newly re-elected Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and local Unitarian Universalist Church of Asheville minister the Rev. Claudia Jimenez. Beach-Ferrara was quoted by News 13 as saying, “As with everything in 2020, this is looking a little different than what we’re used to. The process is actually working in the way it typically does, except there are a lot of really high stakes races that are going to come down to a very thin margin. And we have to make sure every vote gets counted, so we know the actual winners in these races.”

